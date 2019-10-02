Brad Davis kept his delivery of the news casual with Bobby Lawrence, but that didn’t stop Lawrence from feeling some unavoidable nervous excitement.
The Wednesday before Missouri’s Week 3 game against Southeast Missouri State, Lawrence had just finished practice when Davis, the offensive line coach, approached him.
“Hey, you’re starting this week,” Davis said, “so get ready.”
Davis reiterated the change later with the whole position group listening: Lawrence and Case Cook would start that week rather than Larry Borom and Hyrin White, who had started the first two weeks of the season. It would be Lawrence’s first college start.
All of the offensive linemen nodded in acceptance and went about their business. It reflected a new environment within the position group that was missing last year. The Tiger offensive linemen have taken to their continuous position battles well and embraced the newfound depth that Missouri didn’t have in 2018.
“There’s a lot more players competing for positions,” offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. “The minute anybody slips up, there’s another guy right there ready to go.”
As Missouri experiments with its younger players in the position group, mistakes are inevitable, and the staff understands that. Borom, White and Cook are all redshirt sophomores; plus, there’s a redshirt freshman in Lawrence.
The Tigers have three of the five starting spots on the offensive line locked up by an elite corps of upperclassmen — Yasir Durant, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms — but even Durant required backup as he was dealing with a minor neck injury that prevented him from playing against South Carolina. Durant told the Missourian on Tuesday that he’ll play Saturday against Troy after game-time discomfort kept him out last week.
But if he really didn’t trust the group’s depth, Durant said he could have played through it. It speaks to the line’s new culture that the left tackle felt well covered by White and Lawrence.
“We didn’t have that last year,” Durant said. “Most games it was, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go with the starting five, got to go with the same five no matter what’s going on.’ But this year when one guy’s lacking or one’s guys hurt in my case, the next is going to be ready to play.”
The same mindset has been encouraged in the idea that the right tackle and left guard positions are ongoing position battles that won’t relent for the rest of the season. At the guard spot on the inside, Borom started the first two weeks and Cook has started the last two after earning raving reviews from head coach Barry Odom for his practice habits.
“I’m not really worried about the depth chart,” Cook said. “I’m just playing for the guys out here. They play hard, I’m going to play hard for them back.”
“Case (Cook) is smart and he’s tough; let’s start with that,” Dooley said. “Those are two good qualities to have up front. “He’s fought his way back into the starting lineup, and Bobby (Lawrence) is pushing at right tackle.”
Lawrence expected to get a fair amount of playing time this season after he felt good about his summer both in conditioning and in the weight room, but he didn’t think he’d be starting in Week 3.
“I was really excited,” Lawrence said. “A little nervous at first, but throughout the week I got used to it. Take care of my job.”
Durant, who has mentored Lawrence at the outside blocking position of tackle, said Lawrence’s 6-foot-8 frame and long arms have been unique assets.
“He might have longer arms than me,” Durant said. “Great for creating separation. When he’s blocking guys, they can’t get into his body and work a move, so he uses that to his advantage.”
What it amounts to is a position group that’s using seven or eight players per game, rather than being wary of straying beyond the starting five like last year. Healthy competition is the key, and the goal is for that to last the whole season.
“Coach Davis always says he’s going to prepare guys to be ready to play, whether it’s six guys or seven guys, eight guys,” Cook said. “Whether you go out there on the first drive or not, people are going to play.”