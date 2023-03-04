Musicians performed as the part True/False Fest

From left, Evie Gruhala shows Jamie Kay Heisler some art she’s drawn on Saturday at the Arcade District in Columbia. Gruhala and Heisler attended the outdoor True/False concert to enjoy sunshine and music at the free event.
Stella Will smiles while watching her partner Kyren Penrose and his new band perform as a part of True/False on Saturday at the Arcade District in Columbia. Penrose’s former band The Adaptation disbanded during the pandemic, and he continues to work on new music as a solo artist.
Kyren Penrose performs as a part of True/False on Saturday at the Arcade District in Columbia. Penrose’s debut album "Wildflower" was released in Jan. 2022 and he performs songs from it at local venues.
True/False concert attendees enjoy an outdoor show on Saturday at the Arcade District in Columbia. Chicago musician Eli Winter and local artist Kyren Penrose performed with their bands as audience members enjoyed barbecue from Irene's.
Chicago guitarist Eli Winter and local artist Kyren Penrose performed as a part of True/False on Saturday at the new stage in the Arcade District in Columbia. The free outdoor concert provided True/False attendees and Columbia residents alike an opportunity to enjoy sunshine and live music.