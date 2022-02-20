Make way football season. It's NASCAR season now.
After its successful exhibition race Feb. 6 at the LA Memorial Coliseum, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its 2022 season at the Daytona International Speedway with a brand new race car.
The 64th running of the Daytona 500 will be the official beginning of a new era in NASCAR, with the regular-season debut of the NASCAR Next Gen car. The car is vastly different from its predecessor, from its single lugnut tires to the placement of the number.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag. With Larson on pole, Hendrick Motorsports has won seven of the past eight poles for the Daytona 500 but hasn’t made it to victory lane since NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the race back in 2014. Larson will be joined by teammate Alex Bowman, who will be starting on the front row for the fifth consecutive year.
Lining up behind the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers are drivers from Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, with Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher winning their duels Thursday night. The last time an RFK driver found victory lane came back in 2017 at Daytona, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., but it came during the summer race. It has been a decade since Roush has won the Daytona 500.
Defending Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell finds himself starting toward the front of the field Sunday, starting the Great American Race in sixth. McDowell will be alongside one of four rookies in this year's Daytona 500, with 2020 Xfinity champion Austin Cindric making his second start ... and his first as a full-time Cup driver.
Harrison Burton will be making his first appearance in the Great American Race on Sunday, starting eighth, while rookie Todd Gilliland will start in Row 15. The last time a rookie won the Daytona 500 was in 2011, with Trevor Bayne in the iconic 21 Wood Brothers cars.
1997 Formula One champion and 1995 Indy 500 winner Jaques Villeneuve will also have rookie stripes Sunday, making his first start in the Daytona 500 with Team Hezeberg. The team qualified for the 500 on Wednesday night on speed, along with the 62 of Noah Gragson.
Two more open teams will also make their debuts, with NY Racing and the Floyd Mayweather-backed Money Team Racing.
The green flag is set to drop at 2:06 p.m on FOX.