Cuddle up on your couch and tune into one of the many movie livestreams that Ragtag Cinema is offering this weekend.
Friday: "Beanpole," "Slay The Dragon" and "The Whistlers."
Saturday: "Beanpole," "Nettle Pointe Soap Opera," "Slay The Dragon" and "The Whistlers."
Sunday: "Beanpole," "Slay The Dragon" and "The Whistlers"
Where: ragtagcinema.org/calendar.
When: Anytime
Cost: $6.99+
Extra time at home means you can finally get to the novels collecting dust on the shelf, and Yellow Dog Bookshop is here to help make that happen. Joe and Kelsey over at Yellow Dog are available to ship books or have curbside pickup. If they don’t have the book you want, they can even order it for you.
You can contact them at:
Call: 442-3330
Email: yellowdogbookshop@gmail.com
Facebook: facebook.com/yellowdogbookshop.
Instagram: @yellowdogbookshop.
Where: 8 S. Ninth St.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Cost: Varies based on book.
3. Makes Scents
Makes Scents has been continually adding new and fun things for sale on its website. The store may not be offering pickup anymore, but the price minimum for free shipping has been reduced to $50. Treat yourself this weekend with new aromatherapy or fragrance products. Gift cards are available for purchase, too.
When: Anytime.
Cost: $3.00 and up.
4. Tiger Bounce
Need something to help keep kids entertained this weekend? Tiger Bounce has just the thing. Tiger Bounce is offering packed boxes filled with indoor and outdoor activities. The boxes come with all the needed supplies. Some of the activities included: One gardening activity, two baking activities, three paper crafts and more. Any questions can be sent to info@tigerbouncebouncecolumbia.com.
Where: Tiger Bounce Facebook Page.
When: Anytime.
Cost: $19.99 plus tax.
Start your Friday night off right by joining a digital happy hour with a local artist. Catherine Armburst is hosting and will give a brief presentation of her artwork, discuss her artistic influences and what her creative trajectory has been over the last few years.
Where: via Facebook.
When: 4 p.m. Friday.
Cost: Free.
Scroll though the Mid-Missouri Virtual Venues Facebook page to listen to and support local artists. With over 1,000 members, many artists have shared livestreams and videos of them singing, some of which include Bradley Hutchinson, The Comancheros and Blue Jay, The Burney Sisters and John Galbraith. Some artists have shared their Venmo or PayPal to collect donations.
When: Anytime.
Cost: Free with optional donations.
7. Couch Ballet by the Missouri Contemporary Ballet
We could all use a bit more beautiful in our lives lately, and what is more beautiful than ballet? The Missouri Contemporary Ballet has started releasing recorded ballet performances and a new TV-style show. Make your way through old videos or tune in Saturday evening for the release of "Coach Ballet: Episode Two." You can donate to the Missouri Contemporary Ballet here.
When: Anytime for a recorded performance or 5 p.m. Saturday for the "Coach Ballet" release.
Cost: Free with optional donation.
In need of a gift for somebody or maybe a little retail therapy? Head over to the Poppy Made By Hand website to support Liz Tucker’s local business as well as the artists and makers from mid-Missouri that help stock the store. Each collection is carefully selected and is gone once the limited stock runs out.
Where: poppymadebyhand.com.
When: Anytime.
Cost: $14 and up.
9. Root Cellar
Get local, fresh and sustainable food delivered to your door by subscribing to Root Cellar’s weekly or biweekly subscription boxes. The boxes are currently waitlisted, but orders will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, so make sure you get in line sooner rather than later.
Where: csa.farmigo.com/join/rootcellar.
When: Anytime.
Cost: $35–$42.25 per box.
10. Fretboard Coffee
Social distancing and working from home doesn’t mean that the need for coffee goes away. One could argue coffee is more important now than ever. Fretboard is here to help with free local delivery within a five-mile range and the minimum purchase of two bags. Gift cards are also available for purchase.
Where: fretboardcoffee.com/shop.
When: Anytime.
Cost: $14 and up.