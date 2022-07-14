All 14 victims in a tour bus crash on Highway 54 south of Jefferson City were released Thursday from hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, according to a post from the Immanuel Lutheran Church and High School Facebook page.
The tour bus crashed after its driver fell asleep at the wheel at 2:36 a.m. Thursday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the bus had been heading east on Highway 54 near Farm View Road in Eugene.
There were 28 people on board, and 14 were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, according to a Cole County EMS press release.
The passengers, whose ages range from 15 to 56, belong to the school’s youth group and were returning from the National Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas, according to the school’s Facebook page.
The driver, Thomas Babbitt, 62, fell asleep, and the bus traveled off the left side of the road and through the median, striking a ditch, the Highway Patrol reported.
From there, the bus traveled westbound on U.S. 54 and hit another ditch, a house, a shed and a fence before stopping in a field.
Cole County Sheriff’s Department deputies were the first to arrive, and they immediately began to provide medical aid. The initial 911 call was upgraded to a “major incident,” and all available Cole County EMS units were dispatched to the scene. Additional ambulance services from surrounding areas also assisted, according to the EMS release.
Cole County Fire Protection District used rescue tools to gain access to the bus and helped remove the passengers.