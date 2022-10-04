The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County.
A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
Participating artists must be Boone County residents, members of the Columbia Art League or college students over the age of 18, said Kelsey Hammond, executive director of the art league.
"As an art buyer and collector, it's wonderful because you get to go and see people who maybe you wouldn't have seen otherwise," Hammond said.
Cash prizes will be given to first, second and third place winners across a variety of art categories. Krista Alba, assistant curator at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, will judge. There will also be a "people's choice" award to be decided on by the public over the weekend.
"It's a very eclectic and inclusive kind of show with a very wide variety of things," said Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing at Central Bank of Boone County.
Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release by Central Bank of Boone County.
