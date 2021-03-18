A drawn out year

Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning changing to rain showers late. High 42F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ABOVE: A girl watches a live music performance while another visits her family in Seattle in a drawing created by Juniper and Ash Harris on March 6 at the Columbia Farmers Market. The Harris sisters are Columbia locals.
A dining room table sits empty on Thanksgiving in this image drawn by Stokley Wexler on March 6 at the Columbia Farmers Market. Wexler knows his Dad works hard to cook a nice dinner, he said. Because of the pandemic, the Wexler house did not have family over.
Money signs are pictured in Casey White's drawing made March 13 at the Columbia Farmers Market. "I have a daycare, and I've spent so much money on cleaning supplies and stuff over the last year," White said.
Karmella Wright endures anxiety, OCD and foggy glasses in her self-portrait drawing made March 13 at the Columbia Farmers Market. “There’s heightened anxiety because I am immunocompromised and my daughter is as well,” Wright said.
A person offers someone a hug in Dom Valerio's drawing made March 13 at the Columbia Farmers Market. Although Valerio has missed being close to people, she said she has had her twin sister, Maddie, to keep her company throughout the pandemic.
Alex Muñoz reflects on what he misses from pre-quarantine March 6 at the Columbia Farmers Market. “For me, it’s just kind of not having to think before I go, like, there’s the spontaneousness of like, yeah, let’s go see a movie,” Muñoz said.
A car drives to a vacation that includes socialization in Corey Clark's drawing, created March 6 at the Columbia Farmers Market. Clark works closely with people with disabilities, so social distancing has proven difficult, he said. After staying home for the majority of the pandemic, Clark was eager to get out.
Lines representing interwoven auras dance around the page in a drawing Doug Bannister made March 6 at the Columbia Farmers Market. “(COVID-19) is a little setback for us,” Bannister said. “We have developed technology, you know, Zoom is pretty wonderful. It allows us to convey some essence of who we are, however, not as much as being in person.”
People hold hands in Andrew Whitaker’s drawing made March 6 at the Columbia Farmers Market. “You know, we want to be safe,” Whitaker said. “I mean, I understand that. But, I don’t know, (I) just kind of miss togetherness, like concerts.”
Maddie Valerio dons a chef's hat in her drawing made on March 13, at the Columbia Farmers Market. "I was competing in Skills USA prior to COVID, and I had won the district competition," Valerio said. "I was going to compete in the state competition but I never got the chance to do that."
On a sunny Saturday in March, people moved through stalls lined with produce, pastries and sweet-smelling honey at the Columbia Farmers Market. They even mingled — as much as masks and social distancing allowed.
It was a perfectly normal day. Or, the “new normal,” at least.
Exactly a year ago, in March 2020, COVID-19 redefined interactions, entertainment and socializing. So far, the new normal isn’t going anywhere, but there are things we miss from the old one.
For two Saturdays in a row, the Missourian gave farmers market patrons a piece of paper, colored pencils and time to reflect. They were asked to draw things they missed the most from one year ago.
At first, they were hesitant — not everyone is a born artist. But with stick figures and colorful, sometimes clumsy lines, people of different ages, occupations and mindsets produced a wide range of pictures — everything from abstract mythical creatures to Thanksgiving dinner.
The pictures, along with conversations with their authors, are a reminder that life endures and blooms — even when it is socially distanced.