A field day with local bees

Bees crawl around the top of the frames where they build their hive Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member residence in Columbia. George Frees loosened up a frame for removal while attendees used smokers to pacify the bees for safer access to their hive.
A hive frame is removed from a hive as some bees still cling on to it Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member’s residence in Columbia. Carl Korschgen, the owner of these hives, used them as a teaching tool for new beekeepers.
George Frees discusses his techniques working with hives Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member’s residence in Columbia. Frees, a University of Missouri freshman studying biology, said that he began learning about beekeeping at eight years old.
From left, Josh Igleheart and Tom Coudron demonstrate how to catch bee swarms Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping Association member’s barn in Columbia. This type of swarm trap can be tethered to a tree to catch bee swarms searching for a new hive location.
Carl Korschgen, a Columbia beekeeper, answers questions about his experiences maintaining hives Sunday inside his barn in Columbia. Korschgen originally joined the Boone Regional Beekeeping Association in 2009 when he needed bees to pollinate his fruit trees. “I would go a summer and not see a single honey bee,” Korschgen said.
Columbia beekeeper Carl Korschgen talks to inexperienced beekeepers about how he takes care of his hives Sunday at his residence in Columbia. Korschgen farms honey from his bees, which can be found at Helmi’s Gardens and Pierson General Store.
The Boone Regional Beekeeping Association hosted a field day Sunday at a member’s residence in Columbia. Carl Korschgen, an experienced Columbia beekeeper, hosted the event on his property. The event began and ended with discussions and Q&A’s in the barn, with an outdoor demonstration using actual bee hives in between. Korschgen talked about the purchase of hive materials and beekeeping equipment as well as proper care of an established hive.
Jeff McCully, brand new to beekeeping, wielded a smoker during a hive demonstration. “There’s a lot of good information being put out here,” said McCully. The event was well-attended, nearly filling up Korschgen's barn. Korschgen, who has worked with bee hives for over a decade, first got involved with the organization in 2009. He has since shifted to an educational role for new beekeepers. “It’s addictive,” he said.