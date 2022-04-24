 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A field day with local bees

Bees crawl around the top of the frames where they build their hive on Sunday

Bees crawl around the top of the frames where they build their hive Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member residence in Columbia. George Frees loosened up a frame for removal while attendees used smokers to pacify the bees for safer access to their hive.

The Boone Regional Beekeeping Association hosted a field day Sunday at a member’s residence in Columbia. Carl Korschgen, an experienced Columbia beekeeper, hosted the event on his property. The event began and ended with discussions and Q&A’s in the barn, with an outdoor demonstration using actual bee hives in between. Korschgen talked about the purchase of hive materials and beekeeping equipment as well as proper care of an established hive. 

Bee smokers sit outside a barn on Sunday

Bee smokers sit outside a barn Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member workshop in Columbia. Smoke from these devices was used to calm bees and safely access their hives.

Jeff McCully, brand new to beekeeping, wielded a smoker during a hive demonstration. “There’s a lot of good information being put out here,” said McCully. The event was well-attended, nearly filling up Korschgen's barn. Korschgen, who has worked with bee hives for over a decade, first got involved with the organization in 2009. He has since shifted to an educational role for new beekeepers. “It’s addictive,” he said.

From left, Josh Igleheart and Tom Coudron demonstrate how to catch bee swarms

From left, Josh Igleheart and Tom Coudron demonstrate how to catch bee swarms Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping Association member’s barn in Columbia. This type of swarm trap can be tethered to a tree to catch bee swarms searching for a new hive location.
George Frees lights a bee smoker on Sunday outside a Boone Regional Beekeeping member’s barn

George Frees lights a bee smoker Sunday outside a Boone Regional Beekeeping member’s barn in Columbia. Frees later helped teach new beekeepers techniques for maintaining hives.
Carl Korschgen, a Columbia beekeeper, answers questions about his experiences

Carl Korschgen, a Columbia beekeeper, answers questions about his experiences maintaining hives Sunday inside his barn in Columbia. Korschgen originally joined the Boone Regional Beekeeping Association in 2009 when he needed bees to pollinate his fruit trees. “I would go a summer and not see a single honey bee,” Korschgen said.
A hive frame is removed from a hive as some bees still cling on to it on Sunday at

A hive frame is removed from a hive as some bees still cling on to it Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member’s residence in Columbia. Carl Korschgen, the owner of these hives, used them as a teaching tool for new beekeepers.
George Frees discusses his techniques working with hives on

George Frees discusses his techniques working with hives Sunday at a Boone Regional Beekeeping member’s residence in Columbia. Frees, a University of Missouri freshman studying biology, said that he began learning about beekeeping at eight years old.
Columbia beekeeper Carl Korschgen talks to inexperienced beekeepers about how he takes care of his hives

Columbia beekeeper Carl Korschgen talks to inexperienced beekeepers about how he takes care of his hives Sunday at his residence in Columbia. Korschgen farms honey from his bees, which can be found at Helmi’s Gardens and Pierson General Store.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Journalism undergrad studying Photojournalism and Documentary.

Recommended for you