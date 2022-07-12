A first time for everything: Moving KOPN

Joy Rushing smiles at Margot McMillen after a morning of packing June 16, at KOPN in Columbia. “We had the same vision, the same goal, and so I just found working to be a lot of fun,” Rushing said. “It could have been hell if the situation had been different, or if we hadn’t been working with each other.”
LEFT: Dylan Martin switches the signal to begin broadcasting from the new station June 15, at KOPN in downtown Columbia. RIGHT: Sarah Catlin reaches to open the back door of KOPN’s old studio June 15, at KOPN in downtown Columbia. “Once we finally whittled down to what we were keeping it all had to be hauled out of there,” Catlin said. “At least we had gravity on our side, and we were going down the stairs most of the time and not up.”
The old on-air studio photographed June 13, at KOPN in downtown Columbia. At the beginning of the moving process, McMillen and Rushing calculated that there were 35,000 LPs and 34,000 CDs in the station. The collection was divided into boxes “to keep” which were moved to the new station and boxes “to go” which were sold or put into storage for a future music sale.
Margot McMillen packs Lavender LPs on June 16 at KOPN in downtown Columbia. “One thing that kept us both really engaged in this whole thing was that we were learning everyday,” McMillen said. “Every genre we picked up was like … being introduced to all these different worlds.”
Margot McMillen looks in the rear view mirror before leading a moving truck to a storage location June 17, at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. During the moving process, KOPN used four different storage locations in addition to the new station to house LPs, CDs and other equipment.
LEFT: Jake Waldron, left, and Will Cannon carry boxes down the back stairs June 17 at KOPN in downtown Columbia. KOPN hired Tiger Moving five times while moving the station. RIGHT: Joy Rushing, left, and Margot McMillen sit on boxes June 17 at a storage location off Business Loop. “What we brought to (the move) was a sense of humor,” Rushing said. “(If) something doesn’t go exactly right, at least something is going.”
Margot McMillen broadcasts live on June 29 from the new KOPN studio at 401 Bernadette Drive. McMillen has been broadcasting her show, “Farm and Fiddle,” since 1999. “I’ve always been involved with farming, and I’ve always understood that the food system is really screwed up,” McMillen said. When McMillen first began broadcasting about the sustainability of the food system, it was received with hesitance. “I would get invited to talk to groups … and they thought I was looney-tunes,” McMillen said.
From left, Alexis Malone, Margot McMillen, Mike McGowan and Dylan Martin gather their belongings before leaving the old KOPN studio for the last time June 30, in downtown Columbia. “I suppose we could have hired a librarian for thousands of dollars but we wouldn’t have a collection that was KOPN,” McMillen said about the contribution of volunteers and programmers who sorted through music during the moving process.
Margot McMillen closes the door at the old KOPN location for the last time June 30, in downtown Columbia. “It was just a mind blowing experience for all of us, and I suppose it won’t happen again,” McMillen said. “The sad part is that once we get it done it will just be static.”
From left, Madelyn Daller, Grayson Lamb and Joy Rushing sort boxes June 15 at KOPN in downtown Columbia. “We volunteered and there wasn’t a whole lot of, what do you call it, competition,” Rushing said. “I had this vision of what could happen if a lot of work didn’t happen. I had the time.”
Starting in a closet-like room at the front of the property, KOPN eventually expanded to fill the second floor of the building with its offices, library, on-air studio, production studio, living space and several storage spaces.
At the end of June, the station finished its move to a new location at 401 Bernadette Drive. Although there is much to be unpacked, the studio is complete with a large parking lot, fresh flooring and, most importantly, no stairs.
The station decided to move for several reasons, including accessibility issues, high rent costs and lack of parking.
The new building was purchased in December, and board member Joy Rushing began sorting and thinning the music collection in February. Rushing volunteered around 20 hours each week to the project, with help from her fellow board member Margot McMillen, the KOPN staff and around 60 volunteers.
“We had a vision of not only just packing for the move, but improving our collection, making indexes and making things available,” Rushing said.
Together, they sorted, sold and moved an estimated 35,000 LPs and 34,000 CDs in addition to the furniture, equipment and other objects in the space. The clearing out produced several quirky finds, including a collection of gospel rock records by artists dressed like the band Kiss and a desk drawer filled entirely with small wheels.
During the moving process, KOPN also discovered several boxes of reel-to-reel tapes with recordings of some of the station’s earliest shows, which it is working to digitize.
The collection of music was sorted by genre and divided into boxes “to keep” and boxes “to sell,” then moved to the new studio or one of several storage facilities, based on Rushing and McMillen’s methodical system.
“There is not a step-by-step way to go through, archive or thin a collection like this,” McMillen said. “We just had to make it up as we were going along.”
While volunteers were going through the library, operations manager Dylan Martin set-up the technical infrastructure in the new studio, with the help of a week of pre-recorded shows from June 13 through June 19. Martin is excited for increased possibilities for community events in the new space as well as its reliable network. However, there are many aspects of the old space that he will miss.
“There was a very particular smell there too, which is really, really hard to describe,” Martin said. “But if you ask anybody, they know what you’re talking about.”
The move was time consuming and demanding, but it uncovered a slew of community support, said former interim-director Sarah Catlin.
“It verified for me how beloved KOPN has been over almost five decades,” Catlin said. “People were so invested in helping and our plans for the library.”
KOPN will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year in the new space.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
