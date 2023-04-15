A full day of service: MU students volunteer to help local charities

Student volunteer Annaliese Breite walks Colton on Saturday at the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia. Colton is a husky and shepherd mix, and he is described as a social butterfly who is always eager to make new friends, both canine and human.
A group leader holds up a sign for student volunteers on Saturday at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Students served at several sites around the city, including Mobility Worldwide, Habitat for Humanity and the Central Missouri Humane Society.
More than 500 students braved the rain early Saturday morning to gather at the MizzouRec for the annual Caring for Columbia event.
The event, which sent students to various service organizations across the city, is the largest student-run day of service in Missouri. Groups involved included Habitat for Humanity, the Central Missouri Humane Society and Mobility Worldwide.
“This is a way for the students of Mizzou to come together and just give a big thank you back to the community that we rely on so much while we’re here,” said Emily Boyer, director of logistics for Caring for Columbia.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, who spoke to students before the event, said she hopes it educates them about the greater Columbia area.
“Sometimes if (students) are on campus, (they’re) in a bubble,” Buffaloe said. “You’re volunteering to learn more about the community that you’re in.”
Students were put in groups before traveling to the sites.
“Even though you may not know each other, or you may be best friends, serving together forms a bond that is irreplaceable,” Caring for Columbia Student Director Rachel Sacharin said.
At Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity, students installed cabinets and laid flooring in a home the organization is building in preparation for the Blitz Build in September, where volunteers finish four homes in 10 days.
Habitat for Humanity Director of Community Outreach Ashley Switzer said students were engaged as they learned about the organization and how to properly build a house.
“(Students) are here temporarily, but you can take the lessons you learn to wherever you end up in life,” Switzer said.
At The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, students sorted through a shipment of 37,000 pounds of macaroni that will be sent to 32 counties across Missouri.
In addition to serving various organizations across Columbia, some students spent the day with residents, helping with yard work and other tasks.
“It’s so soul-fulfilling to get to meet those individual residents especially,” Boyer said. “They’re so thankful and sweet.”
Buffaloe said she hopes students can establish deeper connections to Columbia that last beyond graduation.
“You’re a part of a bigger community,” she said. “To understand that, and to get involved ... I hope it really has that impact and they’ll continue to serve.”