A full day of service: MU students volunteer to help local charities

More than 500 students braved the rain early Saturday morning to gather at the MizzouRec for the annual Caring for Columbia event.

The event, which sent students to various service organizations across the city, is the largest student-run day of service in Missouri. Groups involved included Habitat for Humanity, the Central Missouri Humane Society and Mobility Worldwide.

Student participants sign in at the Caring for Columbia community service event

Student participants sign in at the Caring for Columbia community service event on Saturday at MU. More than 500 students volunteered at local charities and organizations during the event.
A group leader holds up a sign for student volunteers

A group leader holds up a sign for student volunteers on Saturday at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Students served at several sites around the city, including Mobility Worldwide, Habitat for Humanity and the Central Missouri Humane Society.
Student volunteers fill Kong dog toys with peanut butter

Student volunteers fill Kong dog toys with peanut butter on Saturday at the Central Missouri Humane Society. Students helped sort and organize boxes of dog harnesses and other clothing items.
Tracy Jiang fills a Kong dog toy with peanut butter

Tracy Jiang fills a Kong dog toy with peanut butter on Saturday at the Central Missouri Humane Society. This year, 434 cats, dogs and small animals have been adopted from the organization.
Student volunteer Alberta Nsiah introduces herself to a cat

Student volunteer Alberta Nsiah introduces herself to a cat on Saturday at the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia. On average, CMHS takes in and cares for over 2,000 animals each year.
Student volunteer Annaliese Breite walks Colton

Student volunteer Annaliese Breite walks Colton on Saturday at the Central Missouri Humane Society in Columbia. Colton is a husky and shepherd mix, and he is described as a social butterfly who is always eager to make new friends, both canine and human.
