The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back.
Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail on both days. Free camping amenities at the park are also offered.
The main stage and featured performers will close out the first night of the journey at Kemper Park. The following morning, bikers will set out on their ride back to Columbia. Shuttle services from Kemper Park to Boonville hotels will be available for registered participants that Saturday night. There is also a shuttle back to Columbia that Sunday morning.
This year's musical entertainment is headlined by The New Respects, Ha Ha Tonka, That 1 Guy and others. Various musical acts not featured on the main stage will perform throughout communities along the bike route.
The event is preceded by a "Hoedown Kick-off Party" on May 26 in Rocheport. A firework show, live music, food trucks and a bonfire highlight the start of the weekend festival.
Festivities are limited to those who are cycling. Non-riders with festival passes can enter park beginning 4 p.m. May 27 to set up shop and enjoy the local food vendors, music and entertainment.