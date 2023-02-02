The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back.

Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail on both days. Free camping amenities at the park are also offered. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you