A pre-17th century walk in the park

Hand-crafted swords lay on the grass waiting to be used for the next match on Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. Shire of Standing Stones members made them to resemble traditional middle-age weaponry.
Scott Pasley, from Wichita, Kansas, and Larry Bumguardner of Jefferson City have a conversation outside a pavilion Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. Both agreed that community is one of the most rewarding parts of being a part of the local group.
From left, Christopher Murrell, Rei Whipple-Murrell, John Eddy, and Holly Eddy sit together under a tree Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. The group has weekly meetings for archery, arts and sciences, and fighting practice.
John Eddy, also known by his kingdom name, Jorgen Weiter Von Lendstuhl, wears a straw hat with several bronze pins that he crafted himself on Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. Each symbol represents a standing or honor that he has earned.
Severin Roberts, a member of Shire of Standing Stones, wears a collection of different beads and symbols around her neck Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. Roberts is specifically interested in the arts and science of pre-17th Century history.
The Shire of Standing Stones gather under a pavilion Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. The group is an "educational organization that seeks to recreate the best parts of the middle ages," according to their website.
The Columbia chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), also known as the Shire of Standing Stones, gathered Saturday at Cosmo Field Park in Columbia. The medieval-inspired group hosts weekly meetings at the park. This week's meeting featured activities like sword fighting, homemade cheese and traditional pre-17th century dress.