The Jesse Hall rotunda was filled with people on Friday, except for 23 empty seats in the middle of the room. Each of those seats commemorated a life lost in the MU community within the last year.

MU Remembers is an annual event that honors the students, faculty and staff at the university who have died recently.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you