The Jesse Hall rotunda was filled with people on Friday, except for 23 empty seats in the middle of the room. Each of those seats commemorated a life lost in the MU community within the last year.
MU Remembers is an annual event that honors the students, faculty and staff at the university who have died recently.
"When they were taken from us, we suffered. We suffered a tremendous loss," said Bill Stackman, MU's vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
Many teary-eyed friends, family members and colleagues listened as the names of their late loved ones were read aloud. The Switzler Hall bell sounded over campus after each name.
MU incorporated several other symbols of remembrance into the event, including a wreath-laying ceremony, book dedications by Ellis Library and the darkening of the Jesse Hall dome and Memorial Union tower for all of Friday evening.
Using information from obituaries and previous reporting, these are the MU students, faculty and staff who have died in the past year:
Students
Holly Adams
Holly Adams lived a life serving others. Adams volunteered at the National Eating Disorders Association, counseled over 1,500 at-risk youths with organization Crisis Text Line and coordinated meals at Ronald McDonald House. She was pursuing an undergraduate degree in social work. Adams died April 13, 2022 at 29 years old.
Samuel Clemons
Samuel "Sammy" Clemons was a loving and caring individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand. “He was good with everybody: people, animals, plants, everything," said Clemons’ mother, Jennifer Riley, in his life story. He was studying biological sciences and genomic research as an undergraduate. Clemons was killed at a north Columbia house on Jan. 10 at 21 years old.
Brett Dettmer
Brett Dettmer was known for his love of football and wrestling. He was a graduate student in the College of Education and Human Development. Dettmer died Dec. 5, 2022 at 27 years old.
Abiskar Gyawali
Abiskar Gyawali was a graduate student in the College of Arts and Science. An obituary was not available.
Isabelle Hall
Isabelle Hall fought a courageous battle with complications from a bone marrow transplant. She was planning a wedding with her fiancé and pursuing a graduate degree in dietetics. She enjoyed spending time with her sister and her two goldendoodles. Hall died April 30, 2022 at 24 years old.
Alex Jackson
Alex Jackson had a passion for music and was known for being bright, optimistic and selfless. He played mellophone for Marching Mizzou and was working on an undergraduate degree in music education. Jackson died of stomach cancer Nov. 24 at 20 years old.
Paul Lichtenauer
Paul Lichtenauer loved learning and had enthusiasm for everything he did. He was an educator, musician, cyclist, and sports fan. He was pursuing a degree online at MU in the College of Education and Human Development. Lichtenauer died suddenly while cycling on Oct. 29, 2022 at 41 years old.
Henry Mitchell
Henry Mitchell was an undergraduate student at the Trulaske College of Business. An obituary was not available.
Hallie Phillips
Hallie Phillips is remembered for her bravery, spunk and loving personality. She had a passion for animals, especially horses, and was studying animal sciences for her undergraduate degree. In her honor, Phillips' family set up a fund for the Hallie Phillips Memorial Scholarship at MU. Phillips died Nov. 29, 2022 in an accidental shooting at 20 years old, according to police.
Michael Weissinger
Michael Weissinger had a heart of gold and lived life to the fullest. As a civil and environmental engineering and construction management major, he was looking forward to starting a job at a firm. Weissinger died on Jan. 19 at 22 years old.
Faculty
Pengyin Chen
Pengyin Chen worked at many universities throughout his career and spent the last five years as endowed chair for soybean genetics at MU. He was a member of the American Soybean Association and the Grace Chinese Christian Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Chen died Aug. 1, 2022 at 64 years old.
Eldon Cole
Eldon Cole had farmer roots and a long career in agriculture. He was the longest serving faculty member at MU, with 58 years as an employee for MU Extension. His family remembers him as kind and quiet. Cole died of heart failure on April 17, 2022 at 81 years old.
Kent Collins
Kent Collins educated thousands of students at the Missouri School of Journalism. He taught for 35 years and served almost 20 as the school’s chair of the broadcast news department. A former student remembered Collins as having a "big heart and a big smile" and being influential in her career. Collins died July 13, 2022 at 74 years old.
Resa Kerns
Resa Kerns was a faculty member of MU's School of Law. An obituary was not available.
Dorina Kosztin
Dorina Kosztin was a guiding light with a positive outlook to her many students, colleagues, friends and family members. She had been with MU's Department of Physics and Astronomy since 2001 and impacted thousands of students. Kosztin died Jan. 5 at 60 years old.
Meagan Welsh
Meagan Welsh was an adjunct instructor for case-based learning graduate classes in the School of Health Professions. She enjoyed activities like traveling and hiking, and her family remembers her for her big heart and sense of humor. Welsh died July 28, 2022 at 32 years old.
Staff
Roger Allbee Jr.
Roger Allbee Jr. was fascinated with electronics and worked in television for his whole career. He started working at KOMU in 1957 and continued to work there until the week before he died. His students and others he worked with often remembered him when they'd come back to visit. Allbee died Jan. 23 at 90 years old.
Alice Crews
Alice Crews was about to celebrate 40 years of working for MU Campus Dining Services as a secretary. She enjoyed her work, liked to travel and loved spending time with her family. Crews died April 8, 2022 at 67 years old.
Steven Denney
Steven Denney was an MU alumnus and an employee for MU Health Care telecommunications. His interests included coin collecting, Star Wars and the Kansas City Chiefs. Denney died Dec. 19, 2022 at 43 years old.
Stewart Forrest
Stewart Forrest was described as a gentle, kind soul with a witty sense of humor. He served in the U.S. Army and earned many military honors. After his service, he entered a career in catering and culinary arts, which he shared with MU Health Care. Forrest died Aug. 19, 2022 at 54 years old.
Frank Geyer
Frank Geyer was loved dearly as a teacher at MU's Child Development Lab for 20 years, according to Mizzou Give Direct. No obituary was available, but a memorial fund is available.
Emily Murray
Emily Murray was a bubbly person with a welcoming heart. She loved to spend days with her grandchildren and is remembered for her smile and laugh. She worked for MU Family Medicine. Murray died May 3, 2022 at 45 years old.
Glenda Masters
Glenda Masters worked in data entry at MU for over 20 years. She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a lover of dolls, animals and kids. Masters died April 8, 2022 at 65 years old.