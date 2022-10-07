 Skip to main content
A wetter world is changing farm country. Can growers adapt?

Editor's Note

This story is part of When it Rains, a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation. 

When it rains

Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to redrill his soybeans.

The southwest Indiana farmer had to drill soybeans in August – for a second time last year, having already lost his spring-planted corn crop – after yet another heavy rain flooded his river-bottom field.

Farmer Ray McCormick stands among annual rye grass on his land

Farmer Ray McCormick stands among annual rye grass on his land in Vincennes, Indiana, in May 2021. 
Ray McCormick has allowed some of his cropland to turn into marsh

Ray McCormick has allowed some of his cropland to turn into marsh in Vincennes, Indiana. He sees his land and that of neighbors regularly flooding with increased rainfall. 
Ray McCormick shows off some native plants on wetlands he restored on his land near Vincennes, Ind.,

Ray McCormick shows off some native plants on wetlands he restored on his land near Vincennes, Indiana, in May 2021. McCormick is a farmer and conservationist who sees lands in his area regularly flooding with increased rainfall.
As part of the Le Sueur River Watershed Network, Don and Becky Waskosky work to educate farmers about rain and erosion after nearly losing their home in Mankato, Minn., in 2016.

As part of the Le Sueur River Watershed Network, Don and Becky Waskosky work to educate farmers about rain and erosion after nearly losing their home in Mankato, Minn., in 2016.
Don and Becky Waskosky came close to losing their home to erosion along the Le Sueur River

Don and Becky Waskosky came close to losing their home to erosion along the Le Sueur River in Mankato, Minn., in 2016 after heavy rains in the area. 
