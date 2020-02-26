Professional football returned to St. Louis for the first time in more than four years Sunday. A sellout crowd cheered the BattleHawks of the XFL to a 29-9 victory over the New York Guardians. The nearly 30,000 people in attendance impressed players, coaches and viewers nationwide with their enthusiasm. BattleHawks fans cited the city's love for football and the team's involvement in the community as reasons for their high levels of support for the fledgling organization.
A whole new ballgame: Why St. Louis rallied behind the BattleHawks
Elliot Bauman
