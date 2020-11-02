The number of active COVID-19 cases in Boone County is up 142 cases since last week, an increase of 41% .
There were 482 active cases Monday in Boone County , up from 340 cases last Monday. The positivity rate in the county climbed to 17.9% last week, the highest it's been since the beginning of September.
Scott Clardy, assistant director for Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the recent spike in cases is part of the overall upward trend in the county.
Although there's been a decrease in testing, there has been an increase in positive cases, likely due to increased community transmission, Clardy said.
A total of 105 people were hospitalized in Boone County, 20 of whom were residents of the county. The increasing number of hospitalizations has put pressure on regional hospitals like Columbia's that serve a wide catchment area. In some places, the increase has prompted some towns and counties to enact mask ordinances, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Boone County has reported 6,449 total cases and 16 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 1,420 contacts in quarantine Monday in Boone County .
The health department has extended the current health order until Nov. 18, requiring bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10:30 p.m.
On Monday, MU Health had 50 positive inpatients and 47 people awaiting their test results or suspected of having COVID-19.
Boone Hospital Center had 24 inpatients, according to Jessica Park, communications consultant at the hospital.
Truman Veterans' Hospital had 16 veteran inpatients, according to Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.
MU had 75 active student cases and 19 faculty and staff cases Monday. The university's number of student cases has remained fairly steady since the beginning of October, representing 0.2% to 0.3% of the student population. Faculty and staff cases are self-reported.
The university created a new health monitoring station at the MU Student Center Monday, requiring anyone entering the building to show their #CampusClear app or undergo a manual screening for COVID-19.
Columbia Public Schools will be offering rapid testing to students and employees likely starting this week.
The 13th Circuit of Boone County halted most in-person operations last week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The Boone and Callaway county courthouses were reverting to phase one, with court proceedings taking place over Zoom for at least two weeks, with the exception of jury trials.