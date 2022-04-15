Adrian Plank, a Democratic candidate running to represent the 47th district, began his conversation with the Muleskinners on Friday by referencing a TikTok, recently posted by MSNBC.
The video shows Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, fervently yelling at Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, on the house floor during a debate over an anti-transgender amendment to House Bill 2140.
Plank applauded the passion that Mackey brought to the capitol when fighting for LGBTQ rights and issues that his constituents cared about and said he would demonstrate the same passion, if elected.
Boone County's Democratic Club, the Muleskinners, welcomed Plank as a guest speaker. Plank spoke about public education, unionization, clean energy and human rights issues and answered questions from the group.
He said Missouri Republicans have been attacking public education for years. "They've done what they can to defund public education so they can push for a for-profit system and a charter schools system," Plank said. "It's going to be a system of segregation based ability to pay... . The people with all of the money are going to be the ones who are educated."
Retaining teachers is also becoming more difficult because they aren't paid enough, he said. This is an issue because teachers do not have the right to strike in Missouri, which makes collective bargaining and advocating for better pay more difficult.
Plank is a union man himself and spoke about the benefits he has experienced as a member of the local carpenter union.
He also commented on the current push by Daniel Boone Regional Library employees to unionize, saying they "are doing the right thing because they will come out better and make a better system at the library because they're getting treated properly."
He initially got involved in union efforts after becoming more politically active and said, "If you don't like your government or you don't like your union, then get involved in it."
Members of the Muleskinners also asked Plank about his views on climate change and various human rights issues.
Plank said that climate change is a serious problem and we need to start transitioning to clean energy. However, he did add that this change can't happen overnight, citing the time it takes to retrain workers for clean energy rather than coal.
He conveyed his concern for women's rights, noting that women in Missouri who need Planned Parenthood the most often come from a low-income household and can't afford the travel, sometimes across state lines, to address "their medical needs."
Plank also addressed the need for more sustainable farming and rural infrastructure in the district.
We need to "let nature do its chore instead of letting corporate farms and big agriculture destroy crops and human health," he said.
Plank has been actively talking with his potential constituents about their problems. He said he has already been knocking on doors and talking to people in Sturgeon, a new addition to the district, Rocheport and other rural areas to listen to their concerns about the district.
"It takes time to knock on rural doors, but those people are always happy to see you," Plank said.