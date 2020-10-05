Roy Lovelady, the president of Peoples Defense, commanded the microphone, his voice roaring over the rumblings of a generator fueling a barbecue grill.
Lovelady exclaimed: “Organized active participation. Organized active resistance.”
This is the message that Peoples Defense shared at an event in Douglass Park on Sunday afternoon. The purpose of the gathering was to educate the public on voting rights, according to a newsletter sent out by Peoples Defense. The event began at 4 p.m. and ran until 7., with 121 total people attending, according to Lovelady.
Peoples Defense, a Columbia-based racial advocacy group, spent the last two months organizing the event. Several Missouri advocacy organizations set up information booths, including Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Missouri Jobs With Justice, CoMo for Progress, Worley Street Roundtable, the Sierra Club, the Boone County Democratic Party, Operation Safe Winter and Missouri’s NAACP chapter.
Notable guest speakers gave speeches, including Missouri State Senate candidate Judy Baker, Missouri State Secretary candidate Yinka Faleti, First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, and Born Just Right co-founder Jen Lee Reeves.
Judy Baker was the first candidate guest to speak. She appealed that her vote will lead to more attention towards public interest and criminal justice reform.
“We need someone honest,” Baker said. “We need someone who listens.”
Other presenters discussed topics such as voter turnout rates, the absentee ballot procedure, upcoming election concerns and the items that will appear on the voting ballot.
Persistent advocacy was a prevalent topic at the event. Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, took the stand early on at the event. Haim said he believes advocacy is an active, everyday practice.
“Social change is not just one or two days a year,” said Haim. “It’s done day-in and day-out, 365 days.”
Peoples Defense embrace Haim’s message. The organization has been protesting in Columbia for over 120 days since the murder of George Floyd, Erika Lynn said, vice president of Peoples Defense.
As the weather shifts, Peoples Defense anticipates hosting three rallies a week, Lynn said. The group is also interested in continuing their education initiatives on digital platforms like Zoom.
Peoples Defense wants to change particular procedural policies in the future. Lynn said the group is interested in proposing changed to police pursuit training, community policing, how to define excessive force and ways to better police accountability.
“We’re going to stay awake,” Lynn said. “We’re not gonna go to sleep.”
Peoples Defense will propose a chokehold ban at Columbia’s City Council meeting Monday night, Lynn said.
The last day for voter registration in Missouri is Oct. 7.