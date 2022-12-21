Assistant director at the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture Kelly Wilson

Kelly Wilson, assistant director of the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, stands in front of a tapestry she acquired in the west African country of Benin, on Dec. 8 at the Agriculture Engineering Building in Columbia. Wilson grew up in Africa and eventually came to he University of Missouri to continue her research.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Kelly Wilson’s passion for agriculture has led her to help farmers all over the world develop sustainable food systems.

Wilson is assistant director for the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, a role she has held since June 2021. Her work involves many aspects of protecting the food chain. For example, she works with residents to ensure the region has a sustainable supply of food and helps Missouri farmers alter their business practices to adjust to a changing climate.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you