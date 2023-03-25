 Skip to main content
African dance celebration brings percussion, choreography to Columbia

Art is displayed during the CoMo African Dance and Percussion Celebration on Friday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. The event featured artwork from Sandra Scott-Revelle and other Black artists.
Ethiopian food from Mahi’s Ethiopian Kitchen was served on Friday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. Guests enjoyed eating Miser Wot, Shiro Wot, Gomen and other traditional dishes.
Chris Adejo emcees the CoMo African Dance and Percussion Celebration on Friday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. “Music doesn’t have a language, it is international,” said Adejo.
Sarah Hasekamp, left, and Mary Emmons perform during the the CoMo African Dance and Percussion Celebration on Friday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. Hasekamp and Emmons performed with the Mizzou Percussion Ensemble.
Candace Kauffman dances during the CoMo African Dance and Percussion Celebration on Friday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. Kauffman is a Columbia native, and she began her dance training at age 5 when she was enrolled in ballet at her family’s church.
Reverend Myra Drummond-Lewis directs the Second Missionary Baptist Church choir on Friday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. The gospel choir strives to utilize their gifts and talents to usher in the presence of the Holy Spirit.
  • George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most. 

