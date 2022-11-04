Columbia College employee Leon Stevenson laughs with school spokesperson Sam Fleury

Leon Stevenson, a veteran certifying official at Columbia College, laughs with school spokesperson Sam Fleury at the Charles E. McGee house on campus. The house is a gathering place for military veterans taking classes at Columbia College.

 Brynn Chavez/Missourian

A 10-year Navy veteran, Bradley McMillion knew he didn’t want to stay in the armed forces forever, but he also didn’t want to join the civilian sector of the military.

That’s when he discovered Columbia College.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you