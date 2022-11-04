A 10-year Navy veteran, Bradley McMillion knew he didn’t want to stay in the armed forces forever, but he also didn’t want to join the civilian sector of the military.
That’s when he discovered Columbia College.
“(The college) just seemed to fit,” McMillion said.
Upon graduation, McMillion will become one of Columbia College’s over 20,000 military-affiliated alumni.
The private college's connection to the military will be on display during a series of Veterans Week events beginning Monday. On Friday, Veterans Day, the events will conclude with a flag-raising ceremony, national moment of silence and military service tree-lighting ceremony.
Nearly half of Columbia College students are military connected, said Keith Glindemann, the school's senior director of military and veterans services. That number includes active-duty members, veterans and military family members.
For the 2022-2023 school year, Columbia College was ranked the third most military-friendly college in the United States by Military Friendly, an organization that publishes annual rankings.
'My second home'
When McMillion isn't in class, he spends most of his time at the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee House, which holds the Ousley Family Veterans Service Center. “(The house) is my second home,” McMillion said.
The House serves as a space for military students to come together and houses the offices for all veterans services.
“We wanted to be a place where our service members and their family members could connect with one another … There's just camaraderie as they are on their educational journey,” Glindemann, who led the creation of the house, said.
The center is full of military memorabilia and memorials, including a plaque dedicated to Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was a Columbia College student and one of 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the 2021 Afghanistan evacuation.
The house’s namesake, Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, is one of Columbia College’s most famous alumni, having graduated from Columbia College in 1978 at the age of 58, in part due to the assistance of Columbia College’s military program.
McGee served as a Tuskegee Airmen, a legendary group of mostly African-American pilots who fought in World War II.
Columbia College has partnered with the military since 1973, when it became one of the first colleges in the country with campuses on military bases. The college has since opened more than 20 Columbia College-affiliated venues on military bases across the country, including one in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Its global presence is what sets the College apart, according to Sam Fleury, Columbia College spokesperson. “(People) may think of (Columbia College) as just … a small institution at 10th and Rogers, but … we have about 10,000 students across 43 locations and online.”
The program prides itself on student’s ability to flow between online and in-person classes for active service members.
“(Active members) don’t know where their orders might take them from day to day, but they know we’ll be there to help them,” Fleury said.
Fleury credits veteran and active military member’s renewed focus on a college education on a “generational pivot,” he said. “Maybe, nobody in their family had ever gone to college or earned their degree … [a degree] can help change the trajectory of a family.”
It is becoming more common for veterans to obtain their degrees after serving. According to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, 75% of student veterans, mostly between the ages of 24 to 40, were enrolled as full-time students in 2018.
Also, 62% of student veterans were first-generation college students, according to the institute.
“It’s important to have a well educated force”, said Rob Boone, Assistant Vice President of Columbia College’s Global Military programs. “The military is becoming more technical. And they want a smarter, capable force, they want critical thinkers.”
As for McMillion, he’s starting to imagine his future outside of Columbia College with the assistance of the veterans program. He plans to move to the West Coast and pursue a masters degree.
He hopes to see more veterans and active service members attend college.
“I think it’s essential to … plan out what your next steps (are). I think it’s unfortunate that a lot of people don’t realize how simple it is to … get started with the whole college process or life after the military.”
MU journalism students Brynn Chavez, Cambria Clark, Brandon Haynes and Austin Hoagland contributed to this report.