A new $800,000 grant to Columbia Regional Airport could provide funding for proposed daily flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, the city of Columbia announced Friday.
The grant is the "first step" in negotiations with American Airlines to provide the new destination at the airport, according to a late Friday news release.
American Airlines stated that they are "always evaluating (their) network, but don't have anything to announce at this time."
The grant, provided by the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program, is supplemented by $310,000 from community commitments: $80,000 from the University of Missouri, $150,000 from the Missouri Department of Transportation and $80,000 from the airport for marketing.
"Expanded air service to Charlotte means enhanced connections throughout the eastern U.S. which brings new and exciting economic and travel opportunities to mid Missouri," Mayor Brian Treece said in the release.
MU officials also expressed excitement for the announcement, citing easier travel for SEC athletics events and university recruitment.
"This is great news for Mizzou fans, student-athletes and coaches," said MU athletic director Jim Sterk. "The expanded service with direct connections into the entire SEC footprint will make it easier for our fans to travel to our away contests as well as SEC fans to travel to Columbia. Our teams and coaches will have increased travel options that will save valuable time and reduce missed classes."
Columbia Regional Airport currently provides flights to Chicago, Dallas and Denver.