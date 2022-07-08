A dangerous TikTok trend that has gone viral nationwide reached Columbia last weekend when a number of people were hit with Orbeez water beads in a drive-by shooting downtown.
Shooting Orbeez pellets — water-absorbent polymer beads — from gel blaster guns at strangers is raising alarms for police everywhere in the country.
It began as a TikTok "challenge" last spring, urging users to buy Orbeez soft gel pellets or water beads, load them in a blaster gun and fire them at random victims.
Orbeez are intended to be kids' toys and can be found at department stores such as Walmart and Target.
But the challenge quickly gained momentum on social media, and in the past three months, shooting incidents have been reported in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Texas, South Dakota, Kansas, California and elsewhere.
In Columbia, Orbeez gel pellets were fired into a crowd Saturday night near East Broadway and Ninth Street by a group of masked juveniles driving an SUV.
At around 9 p.m., Columbia police stopped the SUV after the pellets hit pedestrians. Four people in the SUV were detained for fourth-degree assault, and one received a citation.
A victim of the pellet shooting tweeted afterward: “At least three guys in ski masks, yelling “say hello to my little friends,” stopped at 9th and Cherry where we were on the corner, shot at my 5 and 12 year olds, me and my wife and other families walking around downtown.”
Orbeez attacks can be dangerous if someone is hit, especially when the gel balls are frozen before being fired.
Police in Florida told National Public Radio that Orbeez balls "could cause injury if striking a person at a high speed or in a sensitive area such as the eyes. This 'trend' also has the potential to cause fear or panic in that some of these gel blaster guns could be mistaken for an actual firearm."
The gel pellets were originally invented in the 1960s for agricultural purposes as a way to retain moisture in the soil.
The Canadian toy company Spin Master later branded them as squishy beads called Orbeez that children can place in water and watch multiply in size. While they are relatively safe when used properly, Spin Master has said they are not meant to be used as projectiles or shot out of a gel blaster gun.
The company gave a statement to NPR that read: "Children's product safety is paramount at Spin Master, and we are committed to providing children and their families with the highest quality toys, games and activities. Spin Master does not manufacture or sell gel guns."
It went on to say, "Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms."