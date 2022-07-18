The county’s finest hams took center stage Monday for the annual judging that kicks off the Boone County Fair.
This year’s competition featured 177 hams — 136 entries in the youth ham division and 41 entries in the open ham division.
The hams must be sugar-cured in Boone County. Those produced outside county lines are not permitted in the show. Commercial hams and smoked hams are also prohibited.
The open ham champion winner was Stan Lynn with a score of 96. Riley Hamilton earned this year’s youth champion blue ribbon with a score of 97 and was also named grand champion overall. Lynn became the reserve champion.
All of the hams that ranked in the top 10 had a score of 91 or higher.
Winners will receive their championship plaques and ribbons during the ham breakfast Saturday morning, the last day of the fair.
The top 40 hams will also be auctioned off during the breakfast. Last year, the grand champion ham sold for $1,100 in the Saturday auction.
Those who entered in the youth division must be 5 years or older and have an affiliation with a youth organization. Competitors in the open division must also be 5 years or older and can only submit one ham per family or farming unit.
So, how does judging work? The judge looks for eight qualities in a ham and assesses points on a scale from 5 to 35 with 100 points as the highest possible score.
- Five points for eye appeal.
- Five points for outside color.
- Five points for smoothness of skin.
- Five points for fitting.
- 10 points for trim.
- 10 points for firmness.
- 25 points for meatiness.
- 35 points for aroma.
“We don’t leave until we have a winner,” said longtime judge Andrew Clarke as he inspected a table of hams starting at 8 a.m. Monday. An associate professor of food science at MU, Clarke has been the main judge at the ham show for almost 20 years.
As he made the rounds, he was accompanied by Elaine George, who has also been helping with the show for nearly 20 years. Along with her husband, Ray, she is the ham show’s co-chair.
Clarke’s methods for judging include picking up the hams, pushing down to check for firmness, flipping over to see all sides of the ham and sniffing to get a sense of the aroma. He could almost be mistaken for a jeweler appraising a diamond.
“It’s like having 10 different bottles of wine — they smell different and taste different,” Clarke said with a smile. “We’ve got 177 hams — they look different and they smell different. It’s just a question of which one does the judge like today.”
The first full day of the fair is Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. with poultry exhibitors. The carnival gate opens at 5 p.m. with the sheep and meat goats show at 6 p.m. and the Boone County Fair Pageant at 7 p.m.
A variety of events take place from 5 to 9 p.m., including circus acts, swine races, FMX freestyle entertainment, jugglers, pony rides, a petting zoo and more.
The annual ham breakfast and auction is scheduled for Saturday morning, and the fair ends Saturday night with the Car Show at 5 p.m. and the Demo Derby at 6:30.