An actor, scholars and MU reckon with Thomas Jefferson's legacy

Patrick Lee has been portraying Thomas Jefferson for more than three decades. After the events of this year, he thinks his services may no longer be in demand.
Lee’s Jefferson performances came to a halt with the coronavirus pandemic. The public speaking business relies on the ability of crowds to gather and listen, and Lee doesn’t think his characters would survive the trip through a computer monitor.
He stopped performing in April, and after the death of George Floyd and the racial justice protests that followed, he says the chances he’ll be asked to play Jefferson again are slim to none.
Local demonstrations prompted renewed calls this summer for the removal of the Jefferson statue and tombstone from Francis Quadrangle.
Unlike much of the community, Lee said he doesn’t wrestle with his conception of Jefferson and and what that legacy represents. Still, some of his views on the man he has represented to school groups and at conventions are as complicated as the debate itself.
“Most people who would be in a position to hire me, if they pay attention to current popular culture, they say, ‘Well, why would I want to have this hypocrite, rapist, racist speak to my audience?’” Lee said at his home in Ashland.
That’s not quite the right way to think about it, a Jefferson historian says. And good riddance to the “hero” Jefferson, as well. A more nuanced understanding of the man is overdue, said Sean Wilentz, a professor of American history at Princeton University.
This type of understanding is the primary goal of MU’s “Taskforce for Contextualization of Thomas Jefferson.” The task force has been asked to provide recommendations by Jan. 15.
But the context of Jefferson’s legacy is clear to many others at MU, who say there is no place for his statue at all.
The ‘fake hero image’
Wilentz, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, has written about and researched Jefferson for years. He thinks the research on Sally Hemings’ family brought a “nuanced” view of Jefferson to the public eye. DNA paternity testing determined Jefferson is the father of Hemings’s children, according to the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.
“The Sally Hemings allegations broke down a fake hero image of Jefferson, which is great,” Wilentz said. “We don’t have to live with that anymore.”
Wilentz’s opinion is that Jefferson’s contributions to American history outweigh his “failure to do more to extricate himself from slavery.” Of the more than 600 people Jefferson enslaved, he only formally freed seven, according to The Thomas Jefferson Foundation.
Lee, 69, the Jefferson actor, isn’t a scholar; he worked in freelance marketing and writing for years. He gave his first presentation as Jefferson to the American Diabetes Association in 1990. He was paid just $25 for his first appearance.
With more practice and experience, Lee found himself making up to $3,500 per presentation. To increase opportunities, he expanded his performances to include Daniel Boone and William Clark. Lee has spoken to crowds of engineers, teachers, lawyers and school children.
Lee says he has read more than 10,000 of Jefferson’s letters, half of the nearly 20,000 identified by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. But he isn’t persuaded by the DNA evidence that Jefferson fathered Sally Hemings’ children, thinking “political correctness” has skewed interpretations.
“If new DNA results come out, I’ll be the first to say I was wrong,” Lee said, “and I’ve been wrong for 30 years.”
Still, Lee has had to reconcile himself with the man he has long portrayed. Lee recognizes that Jefferson’s slaveholding can’t be explained away or ignored.
“I have to accept when I put on that costume, I am Jefferson the slaveowner,” Lee said.
Stephen Graves, an assistant professor and the director of undergraduate studies said there is no reconciling the image of Jefferson and the reality of him. Statues and monuments continue to promote “following in the footsteps” of a slaveholder — and the norms of the time are not a valid excuse, he said.
“Wrong is wrong now, and wrong is wrong 200 years ago,” Graves said. “I get that it hurts people’s feelings, that it’s uncomfortable to think of our founding fathers, many of them as slaveholding creeps and pedophiles. But unfortunately, … that is the conclusion that we have come to, those are the facts.”
Jefferson’s history as a slaveowner makes the statue on campus a haunting trigger for MU senior Kaija Caldwell.
“Being an African American student who is a descendant of formerly enslaved African Americans, it’s a slap in the face,” Caldwell said.
This past summer, Caldwell found out her family has Missouri roots. This made the Jefferson statue controversy personal. Jefferson’s contributions benefited white people, and she cannot support adulation of someone who “had a hand in the fear and displacement” of her ancestors.
“Thousands of descendants of African Americans that were formerly enslaved, they go to this school,” Caldwell said. “We walk past that every day, see that statue every day. It’s also insulting considering that the statue is adjacent to the columns that represent the morals that Mizzou holds to such a high standard.”
Scholars are divided on the question of what Jefferson truly believed about the institution of slavery.
Wilentz, the historian, noted Jefferson was among the first white people to question slavery in the middle of the 18th century.
Yet, Jefferson continued thereafter to directly profit from the labor of enslaved people for decades, other scholars note. He viewed female slaves as the “best means to increase the value of his holdings” through their future children. “I consider a woman who brings a child every two years as more profitable than the best man of the farm,” Jefferson said in 1820.
Of the more than 600 slaves Jefferson owned, he formally freed seven, all members of Hemings’s family.
Graves, whose research focuses on the intersection of racism and American politics, views Jefferson as a “very troubling, problematic individual, who is the epitome of everything that is currently wrong with America right now.”
“If you look at America right now holding up a mirror, I think you see Thomas Jefferson,” Graves said. “Somebody who was full of contradictions, somebody who had lofty ideals and idealistic aspirations but falls well short of those aspirations due to his own self-interest and selfishness.”
Jefferson, as a founding father of America, is a reflection of the country’s core principles, Graves said.
“He talked about all men being created equal, while at the same time, holding slaves and seeing slavery as a necessary good for this country,” Graves said. “It is just the same hypocritical notions and contradictions that we face in America right here to this day.”
One of the key demands of student protest group Mizzou 600 is the removal of the Jefferson statue and tombstone. The group plans 600 hours of disruption on MU’s campus, in reference to the 600 enslaved people Jefferson owned.
“There are other ways the institution can highlight the history of the University, Boone County, Columbia, Missouri, etc. without a racist and a rapist present in the Francis Quadrangle,” Mizzou 600 tweeted in its list of demands Oct. 4.
In response, MU formed the task force to address Jefferson’s divided legacy. The decision to keep the statue will not be reversed, as outlined in an instructional email to the task force. Instead, the goal is to create a better understanding of Jefferson’s complete life.
The task force is chaired by Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri. Task force members include MU students, professors, UM system curators and members of the Jefferson Club, a group of donors to MU.
“We want to do it in a way that is complete, that we don’t just want to have one individual make a decision on this,” said Christian Basi, MU spokesperson.
Wilentz recommends an education-based approach to contextualizing Jefferson, including nuanced courses and lectures. He suggests additional signage to existing statues that addresses Jefferson’s divided legacy.
“National memory doesn’t have to be naive, but it shouldn’t be destroyed,” Wilentz said.
Another solution could be building new memorials to people who complement and complete historical understanding, he said.
That’s a goal for MU sophomore Isaiah Massey — building new monuments that uplift influential Black figures. Massey is on the executive board of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences. The MU chapter wants to bring a George Washington Carver statue to MU, in addition to a class course and scholarship fund. A Missouri native, Carver’s contributions to agricultural scientific research and education were pioneering.
The organization is developing a timeline for the statue’s creation. As envisioned, the statue would stand in front of the Agriculture Science Building and be accompanied by a display about Carver’s work.
By bringing the truth of contributions of African Americans to light, Massey hopes to create a sense of belonging for Black students and normalize recognition of the work of people of color.
“It makes the statue that much more important because it shows that one of the best scientists ever was a Black man,” Massey said. “So that means minority students then have someone that they can physically identify with. They can say ‘I can be great, too.’”