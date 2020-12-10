An actor, scholars and MU reckon with Thomas Jefferson's legacy

Dive deeper into Jefferson’s legacy

Want to know more about Jefferson’s life and history? These resources provide deeper knowledge into Jefferson’s history from leading scholars.

“Jefferson and His Time” by Dumas Malone

This Pulitzer Prize-winning author penned a six-volume biography of Jefferson. The books, written over three decades, explore Jefferson’s presidency and philosophical opinions in a landmark study.

"The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family" by Annette Gordon-Reed

Gordon-Reed is a historian and the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard University. She won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for History with this book, which recounts the history of the Hemings family until Jefferson’s death in 1826.

“Thomas Jefferson: An Intimate History” by Fawn M. Brodie

This psychobiography explores Jefferson’s history with Hemings and examines Jefferson’s inner life. Brodie, who was a professor of history at the University of California, Los Angeles, applies a psychological lens to explain how Jefferson wrestled with issues of power, race and revolution.

“The Thomas Jefferson Hour”

This weekly syndicated podcast features historian Clay Jenkinson in a first-person historical interpretation of Jefferson. Jenkinson addresses listener questions, his answers “grounded in the writings and actions of Jefferson.”

“Thomas Jefferson”, dir. Ken Burns

This two-part documentary on PBS explores the life of the “most remarkable yet controversial man” in American History. Burns paints a portrait of Jefferson as a renaissance man, but addresses his slave-owning.

Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition

This Yale University center is dedicated to investigating slavery throughout history, as well as its lasting effects. The Gilder Lehrman Center has published letters from Jefferson on its website.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation