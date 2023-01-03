Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years.

He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23 to replace Eric Schmitt, 15 days after Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt was sworn in today in Washington, D.C.

