Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general Tuesday morning at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Bailey is the third attorney general the state has had in the last five years.
He was selected by Gov. Mike Parson to take the position Nov. 23 to replace Eric Schmitt, 15 days after Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt was sworn in today in Washington, D.C.
During a brief speech, Bailey shared stories about his combat experience in Iraq and thanked his family for their support. He said his responsibilities as a father helped prepare him for the position.
He also committed to closely following the Constitution to inform his role and identified himself as a constitutional conservative.
“Our nation was not formed based on shared ethnicity, but rather on the legal agreements that we are all created equal and that we enjoy certain rights that come from God,” he said.
Bailey also assured the audience that he would not cater to the “special interest of cultural elites” and would instead serve people like himself, whose success was “correlated with investment in hard work and dedication.”
Bailey has worked with Parson since he joined the Governor’s Office as deputy general counsel in 2019. He has served as general counsel since 2021.
Following his swearing-in and speech, Bailey answered questions from the press for just over four minutes.
During that time he vowed to keep filing lawsuits against the federal government when warranted.
“We are going to continue to push back against President Biden’s illicit federal overreach,” he said.
The strategy is similar to the way his predecessors, now U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Schmidt, used their tenure in the Attorney General’s Office to combat federal policy.
Bailey also said he would shut down the Agapè Boarding School in Stockton where reports of staff abusing students have surfaced in recent months.
During the ceremony, a group of just under 10 protestors stood outside the state Supreme Court building, calling for Missouri to halt the execution of Amber McLaughlin, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bonne Terre.
Michelle Smith, co-director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said they wanted to tell the state high court and attorney general that killing someone is never the answer to crime.
“(Bailey) is not new to these issues, so we are definitely going to be looking to him and looking to the Supreme Court to actually make some humane changes in our state,” Smith said.