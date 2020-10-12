The 13th death from COVID-19 has been reported in Boone County.
The person who died was older than 80, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services.
We are sad to announce Boone County has recorded it's thirteenth COVID-19 related death. The individual was over the age of 80. No other information about this individual will be released at this time. This death will be reflected on the Information Hub update this afternoon.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 12, 2020
The last three COVID-related deaths in the county took place over a period of 10 days in September. The people who died were also also older than 80 and residents of a long-term care facility.
Boone County had 329 active cases Monday of 5,236 total cases, compared to 294 last Monday, Oct. 5, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. There were 1,376 contacts in quarantine and 4,894 people had been removed from isolation.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services corrected an error on the state's COVID-19 dashboard this weekend, when the number of cases appeared to jump by 5,000 in one day. The sudden increase caused misinformation about a single-day record high for the state. The rise actually took place over several days.
MU Health reported 34 positive inpatients and 51 pending inpatients Monday. "Pending inpatient" refers to the number of people tested for or suspected of having COVID-19 whose test results are not available yet.
Boone Hospital Center had 15 COVID-19 inpatients.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital could not be reached Monday, a federal holiday, to confirm the number of COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital.
MU reported 58 active student cases and 16 faculty and staff cases. Last week, MU announced that the in-person commencement for December 2020 graduates would be postponed. The school will host a virtual celebration for graduates at the end of the semester.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association are urging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible this year. The Missouri Hospital Association has started tracking influenza-like illness in its COVID-19 dashboard in an effort to help hospitals across the state manage resources amidst the pandemic and flu season.
The three Hy-Vee locations in Columbia began offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing Wednesday. People are required to register for testing online ahead of time but do not need to show symptoms of the virus to qualify for a test.
Because of the pandemic, requests for absentee ballots are rising, increasing the need for local notaries to certify ballots. In the ongoing controversy over the fairness of requiring ballots to be notarized, a federal appeals court issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the notarization requirement for certain absentee voters.
The state's response to COVID-19 was a big topic during Missouri's gubernatorial debate Friday, as previously reported by the Missourian. During the debate, Gov. Mike Parson discussed the state's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan and said that in a couple weeks testing would be available in all schools.
Although the city of Columbia still has a mask mandate in place, many of the "high risk" counties in Missouri do not, according to Politifact Missouri's fact check of Gov. Parson during the debate.
In rural parts of the state, shifting COVID-19 hot spots are creating new challenges for communities. Although rates of unemployment in the state are not as high as expected, many residents are still losing their health insurance in addition to their jobs, including an estimated 1,238 people in Columbia.
Because the state unemployment rate is actually lower than projected, Parson has allocated more than $100 million to support education, including K-12, private higher education and public higher education.
The Columbia School Board was expected to vote at its meeting Monday on whether to move forward with a completely virtual, two-day hybrid plan or a four-day in-person model for Columbia Public Schools.
Last week, City Council approved the extension of the current health order in Columbia until Oct. 20. The city will reopen its portal for COVID-19 relief Oct. 13 for small businesses to apply for loans.