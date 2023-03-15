JEFFERSON CITY — A conservative political action committee is organizing a rally at the Capitol Monday to push Missouri lawmakers to enact strict limits on transgender health care for minors.

Jodi Widhalm, a Jefferson City activist associated with the Missouri Freedom Foundation PAC, said she is not sure how many people will join her in events aimed at pressuring the Republican-controlled Senate to approve legislation that would block gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

