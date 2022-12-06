A quartet of vaccine skeptics who have each been accused for years of spreading medical misinformation is asking a judge to allow them to join Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit that alleges the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress freedom of speech.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and Ty and Charlene Bollinger filed a motion with a federal court in Louisiana asking to intervene in the lawsuit, arguing that each has been censored and de-platformed by social media companies.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you