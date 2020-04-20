Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Retired Boone County public school employees launched a virtual food drive to raise $6,000 for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri by May 11.
Local organizers will host a COVID-19 Relief Virtual Telethon on Saturday to raise money for the Community Foundation of Central Missouri's COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund.
Second Ward Council member Mike Trapp announced the official opening of the Gail Plemmons Memorial CAR Camp and Crisis Triage Center at a news conference Saturday. The camp is a safe place for people without homes to park their cars at night to sleep.
UM System leadership is creating a plan that will include a 12.5% budget cut as pandemic-related financial problems continue.
Parents with special needs children are facing different sets of struggles during this challenging time.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital leadership dressed as dinosaurs and other fun surprises to welcome doctors, nurses and other hospital staff as they arrived to work on Monday. Check out our photo gallery to see the warm welcome.
Egg farmers are experiencing a new surge in the demand for eggs at grocery stores, but it's unclear exactly how changes to the restaurant industry will impact these producers.
Firearm retailers are barely keeping up with demand too, since sales have also spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council will discuss an extension of Columbia's stay-at-home order at tonight's council meeting. It is currently scheduled to expire Friday
Saint Louis University and the SSM Health system, which operates in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, have shortened a joint program for retired nurses to return to patient care.
President Donald Trump accused Democrats of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus.
Facebook is taking down some event pages for anti-stay-at-home protests taking place across the US, but only in areas where the events violate local distancing rules.
Teenagers may not be the same after the pandemic. One CNN reporter explores why this might be the case.
Earth Day is Wednesday, here are 10 ways you can celebrate in isolation.