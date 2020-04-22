Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Missouri is widening the circle of people who can be tested for COVID-19. The Department of Health and Senior Services will also approve state tests for staff and patients of living facilities with high risk populations, symptomatic hospitalized patients and symptomatic patients who are at high risk of complications.
Missouri will soon allow SNAP recipients to use benefits for online grocery purchases. The state was approved to join a pilot program that is available in only six states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture program website.
MU commencement ceremonies will be held virtually starting 2 p.m. May 15. It will take place across all MU social media channels.
6,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Zoom, Google Hangouts and other videoconferencing are being used in Missouri for not just professional reasons but also to keep in touch with others outside of our homes.
$114 million has been paid to prison guards for overtime work. Wednesday, a lawyer for the state of Missouri has argued against this decision.
MU plans to return to in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, says MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi. Classes are currently scheduled to resume on August 23.
Marathon runners are one of many groups impacted by COVID-19 cancellations. This forces marathon runners to eliminate training and known large group practices.
Two pet cats test positive for COVID-19. Although expected to recover, the feline friends in New York add to a small number of animal cases in the U.S.
More than 15,000 of the nation’s 56,000 hotels and motels are now offering rooms for emergency and health care workers. Some may get free rooms at luxurious hotels while others are housed quickly as reinforcements for overwhelmed hospitals.
Wall Street, stocks and oil, oh my! Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street after two major drops and oil prices are decreasing tremendously. Energy companies are remaining positive during this time.
China commented on a lawsuit brought against it by the state of Missouri over the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, a Chinese spokesperson called the lawsuit "absurd."
Do you thing 12-18 months is realistic? History suggests we may need more time for a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the San Francisco Gate, even a mumps vaccine took 4 years to develop and perfect.
How a Kansas furniture store owner is getting by and paying 12 employees during the pandemic: Brian Gersh has made sacrifices and follows a few strategies to get by during these more difficult times.
Happy 50th Earth Day! Read about the history of the day and how to keep our earth clean.