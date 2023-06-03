 Skip to main content
Art in the Park kicks off at Stephens Lake Park

The smell of fresh-squeezed lemonade and street food lingered in the air surrounding a multitude of clay pots, painted canvases and hand-knitted stuffed animals housed in nearby tents. Children masked with face paint creations of sharks and unicorns tugged their parents along to explore the offerings of each booth.

After a long day of setting up, artists from around the country displayed their creations for the first day of Art in the Park on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Ceramists, jewelers, painters and other media makers welcomed patrons as part of mid-Missouri’s oldest and largest fine arts festival.

Bailey West, left, feeds a scoop of rainbow snow cone to Willow Jean, 3, on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. This was the first time the pair had attended Art in the Park, where they made matching bracelets at an event booth.
A patron holds a cup of lemonade from Fresh Lemonade Co. on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Trucks and tents offering a variety of food and beverage options parked near the artist booths.
Sage Stevens, left, and Bailey Weiner customize their sun hats with a plastic crown and pipe cleaners Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. “I thought about putting the Loch Ness monster on mine,” Stevens said.
Laura Wilcoxon, right, holds her daughter Carolee, 3, up to tie-dye a shirt Saturday during the first day of Art in the Park at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Carolee combined multiple colors to create a shirt for her mother. “That’s the crazy thing about this town,” Wilcoxon said. “Columbia has like 18 festivals happening at once.”
Bagged items are displayed on a board inside the Barter Boat Trading Post on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. The traveling art installation, sponsored by MU’s Museum of Art and Archaeology, collects possessions of passers-by into eco-friendly bags that can be traded with other people.
Children climb on a playground boulder Saturday during the first day of Art in the Park at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The event is free to the public and continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
  • Visual journalism reporter, studying photojournalism. Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a Spring 2023 photo editor at The Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.