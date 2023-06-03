Art in the Park kicks off at Stephens Lake Park

Bailey West, left, feeds a scoop of rainbow snow cone to Willow Jean, 3, on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. This was the first time the pair had attended Art in the Park, where they made matching bracelets at an event booth.
Sage Stevens, left, and Bailey Weiner customize their sun hats with a plastic crown and pipe cleaners Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. “I thought about putting the Loch Ness monster on mine,” Stevens said.
Laura Wilcoxon, right, holds her daughter Carolee, 3, up to tie-dye a shirt Saturday during the first day of Art in the Park at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Carolee combined multiple colors to create a shirt for her mother. “That’s the crazy thing about this town,” Wilcoxon said. “Columbia has like 18 festivals happening at once.”
Bagged items are displayed on a board inside the Barter Boat Trading Post on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. The traveling art installation, sponsored by MU’s Museum of Art and Archaeology, collects possessions of passers-by into eco-friendly bags that can be traded with other people.
The smell of fresh-squeezed lemonade and street food lingered in the air surrounding a multitude of clay pots, painted canvases and hand-knitted stuffed animals housed in nearby tents. Children masked with face paint creations of sharks and unicorns tugged their parents along to explore the offerings of each booth.
After a long day of setting up, artists from around the country displayed their creations for the first day of Art in the Park on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Ceramists, jewelers, painters and other media makers welcomed patrons as part of mid-Missouri’s oldest and largest fine arts festival.
The event is organized by the Columbia Art League, which aims to provide a unique experience in the arts for all patrons. More than 100 artists attended the 65th event, which was expected to attract around 14,000 visitors over two days.
Immersive art installations were scattered throughout Stephens Lake Park as part of its “Whimsical Forest” theme. Among the vendor tents, event-sponsored booths provided creative outlets for visitors of all ages including a tie-dye station and a booth to customize plastic crowns.
Art in the Park continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.