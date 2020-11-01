As pandemic wears on, seniors find walks, pen pals and phone calls alleviate isolation

Simple as a greeting card

Even during a pandemic, there are ways for older adults to stay connected with other people.

Video chats: If you have access to a computer with a camera, use FaceTime and Zoom to connect with family and friends.

Snail mail: Exchange cards or letters with a relative or friend. These can turn into a catch-up phone call and maybe even a safe, socially distanced visit.

Rediscover hobbies: Whether it’s taking in art, playing games or listening to music, time alone can be perfect for digging out hobby materials. Or trying a new one.

Staying in touch with your faith: Not attending church in person? Check with your church to see if they're livestreaming services.

Socialize by shopping: If you can still drive, take advantage of the safer early-hour grocery shopping opportunities in town.

Take in nature: Go for walks around your neighborhood, and chat with fellow walkers and neighbors from a safe distance.

Sign up for Meals on Wheels: The volunteers for Meals on Wheels deliver hot food and engage in conversation with eligible clients. You’re eligible for service if you:

Are older than age 65

Have experienced a recent hospitalization

Have a chronic illness or disability

Have an emergency need (like COVID-19 isolation)

Remote volunteering:

Nonprofit organizations are still accepting remote volunteers, like virtual opportunities with the American Red Cross or United Way.

If you live in a long-term care facility: