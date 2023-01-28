 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ashland cafe hosts first open mic night, mpox vaccine clinic

Ashland cafe hosts first open mic night, mpox vaccine clinic

In a bustle of organized chaos, cafe owner Caitlin Cunningham and event hosts Drew Anderson and Hannah Anderson rearranged tables and chairs in preparation for The Dandy Lion Cafe’s first open mic night. The event was held at the Ashland cafe Friday evening.

Cunningham, before starting the business, was a public schoolteacher for 10 years. They said they aim to provide a safe space and resources for “anybody who comes into the community and feels lost.”

Attendees of The Dandy Lion Cafe's open mic night converse

Attendees of The Dandy Lion Cafe’s open mic night converse on Friday at The Dandy Lion Cafe in Ashland.
Hannah Anderson kicks off open mic night

Hannah Anderson, a member of the band Hugh and one of the evening’s hosts, kicks off open mic night with a three-song set on Friday at The Dandy Lion Cafe in Ashland, Mo. The band recently released its first song, “The Garden."
Christy Thompson and Gayanna Kinkade-Bohlmeyer offer mpox vaccinations

Christy Thompson and Gayanna Kinkade-Bohlmeyer, registered nurses with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, offer mpox vaccinations and vaccine information on Friday at The Dandy Lion Cafe in Ashland, Mo. Kinkade-Bohlmeyer said events like this allow people to sit down and speak with health professionals who can answer their questions and direct them to reputable resources for more information.
Registered Nurse Christy Thompson, who works with the Boone County

Registered Nurse Christy Thompson, who works with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, offers mpox vaccines to attendees at The Dandy Lion Cafe along with fellow registered nurse Gayanna Kinkade-Bohlmeyer on Friday in Ashland, Mo. “We just want to increase the availability and decrease the barriers to getting the monkeypox vaccine to people that are at risk that may want it and need it,” Thompson said.
The Dandy Lion Cafe hosts its inaugural Open Mic Night on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023,

The Dandy Lion Cafe hosts its inaugural Open Mic Night on Friday in Ashland, Mo. At the start of the event, the cafe partnered with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to offer mpox vaccines to anyone interested in receiving the inoculation.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Photo editor, fall 2022 Studying photo and documentary journalism Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you