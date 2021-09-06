The Ashland Board of Alderman is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider an annexation request for additional development along East Log Providence Road.
The development adds to concerns among Boone County residents in the area who have filed a lawsuit challenging the board’s approval of Lakeside Ashland, already under development on the same road. That development sits at the intersection of Log Providence Road and U.S. 63.
The board will decide whether to re-zone 15 acres of land along East Hayes Road for commercial development.
The Missourian reports that residential growth in the city increased by 98% from 2000-2010 to 3,707 residents. Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan says the city is partnering with the firm Nextsite to help Ashland secure new commercial developments to complement residential growth.
"Ashland is just a booming place to be and no doubt, the next few years are going to be really exciting. And we expect to see that commercial growth,” said Sullivan.
Rob Wolverton hopes to develop the 15 acres through his company, R. Anthony Holdings. The land is next to the Lakeside Ashland development that is projected to open in April 2022.
Lakeside Ashland aims to be an outdoor, multi-attraction entertainment facility. Developer Nic Parks hopes family-friendly attractions like this can help mid-Missouri compete with St. Louis, Kansas City and Branson.
"They have the ferris wheels and the ropes courses and the museums and aquariums and all the things that we don't have in Columbia," said Parks.
Lakeside Ashland will be located along Log Providence Road, a rural, gravel road that serves as an entrance point for a community of about 57 homes.
A group of Boone County residents, living on the edge of the annexed land, have voiced concerns about how the new developments will affect safety, noise and road maintenance of the area.
Southern Boone County fire code requires two access roads for residential areas with over 30 homes. Residents are worried that the Lakeside Ashland Development and the East Hayes Road proposed development will increase traffic and clog the neighborhood exits.
“When they're coming in, and when they're going out, we will not be able to get in or out. If somebody has a heart attack ... (or) somebody's house catches on fire, there will not be any ability for an emergency vehicle to get in,” said Keith Birkes, a resident of East Hayes Road.
There is debate about who is responsible for adding another entrance on Log Providence. Sullivan puts the onus on Boone County and Log Providence Road residents.
Parks says it's the city's responsibility. Regardless, he says another entrance would benefit the entertainment hub he's creating.
"We are strategizing and hoping for that for our development to be a success long-term. It would be nice to have another way in,” said Parks.
The search for another road in and out of the neighborhood has stalled.
Boone County is expanding, and residents recognize that developments will happen. However, their concern is that these developments don't fit the character of the neighborhood.
Sarah Pierce said she chose to settle in the area because it's close to mid-Missouri cities, but also because it's secluded and quiet. “I think development's always fun 'till it's in your backyard," said Pierce.
Pierce feels Ashland city officials have not taken local residents' concerns seriously.
“It's been very revealing to me — what it must feel like to not have a voice. So maybe we have been able to create a voice for ourselves by the media or with a lawyer,” said Pierce.
Similarly, longtime resident Ed Musterman feels frustrated by the city's response.
"They actually told us on multiple occasions, 'You're not residents of the city, you don't count,'" said Musterman.
Over 40 residents have signed letters to the Ashland Board of Alderman and the Planning and Zoning Committee stating their opposition to the developments.
Both Sullivan and Parks stress that there are residents of Log Providence and East Hayes roads that support the projects.
"There are thousands that will benefit from this project that aren't being heard," said Parks.
Sullivan says the city has done what it can to address the concerns brought by the community.
“Based on some of their comments, basically nothing we do is going to please them at this point,” said Sullivan.
Birkes lives adjacent to the land owned by Wolverton and is a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the city of Ashland. He's worried that if Ashland annexes the second parcel of land it will not be able to maintain the narrow, gravel East Hayes Road.
“If they choose to annex that property, they're going to be getting a piece of land totally unsuitable for commercial development. And a road with it they've got to pay to maintain,” said Birkes.
Tuesday's meeting will take place over Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88926284881?pwd=OEFYREJTTnNNQm1kelNlOWdMTW9Bdz09.