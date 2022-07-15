Chris Felmlee, school superintendent of Southern Boone School District in Ashland, is on leave, the school board stated in a letter to the community Thursday.
Tim Roth, assistant superintendent, will serve as interim superintendent for the school district effective immediately, according to the statement.
“The Board of Education is confident that Dr. Roth will provide the necessary leadership, guidance and support to our students, teachers, staff, school board, and community,” the board said.
The board did not specify the reasons for this decision in their statement. “Because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide additional information," the district said in the release.
Matt Sharp, public relations director of the school district also said the school district does not know when additional information will become available to the public.
According to a Missourian report in January, the school district said in a news release that Felmlee’s contract as superintendent would end after the 2022-2023 school year. In a closed session mid January, the board voted to not renew Felmlee’s contract.