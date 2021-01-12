An "at home" event is being organized by Columbia Parks and Recreation to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.
Because of the pandemic, the department can't hold its annual candlelight march and memorial celebration. Instead, people are being encouraged to hold their own candlelight marches in their neighborhoods.
Participants are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and group themselves with only members of their own household.
The department suggests participants light candles around 6 p.m. and walk through their neighborhood, concluding the commemoration at 6:10 p.m.
The department is giving away a limited number of candles on a first-come, first-serve basis. The candles are available at the Armory, 701 E. Ash St., from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. through Friday.
For more information, call 874-7460, or email Jay.Bradley@como.gov.
MU will mark Dr. King's day with a webinar on Jan. 26 featuring former Ambassador Andrew Young, who will speak on the theme "Infinite Hope: The Power and Possibilities of Dr. Martin Luther King's Vision." The virtual event begins at 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.