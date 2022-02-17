A lawsuit filed by a number of Columbia businesses against Moresource Inc., a payroll management company, and its president Kathryn Cunningham, has been resolved.
According to court documents, the case was dismissed with prejudice. Several attorneys noted that dismissing a case with prejudice likely means that a settlement agreement was reached, and that the terms of the agreement are confidential.
“The case has been resolved,” said Jeffrey Parshall, the attorney for the Boone County Fire Protection District, one of the plaintiffs suing MoreSource.
In 2020, 16 plaintiffs including the Fire Protection District, sued Moresource and Cunningham for negligence and breach of contract, claiming the management company failed to forward its payroll taxes to the IRS.
The businesses accused Moresource of causing them to bear nearly $740,000 in losses, penalties and late fees.
Parshall said the suit filed in Boone County Circuit Court by his client and “all the parties” has been finalized.
“I believe everybody is happy it is resolved,” Parshall said.
Ben Trachtenberg, a law professor at MU, said voluntary dismissal with prejudice usually means a settlement has been reached, but he was unfamiliar with the specifics of this case.
A local construction group called TrueSon Exteriors was the first business to take legal action against Moresource and Cunningham.
In 2020, Barry Roewe, owner of TrueSon Exteriors, said he received a letter from the IRS about payroll taxes and initially considered it a “piece of paperwork” that he needed to send over to Moresource.
Moresource had been in charge of TrueSon Exterior’s employee administration and payroll taxes since 2012. Roewe quickly discovered a larger issue was in play after Moresource officials were unable to locate the money his business owed to the IRS.
According to court documents, more than $75,000 owed in taxes was taken from TrueSon Exterior’s bank account, but the money never made it to the IRS.
A few months later, several additional clients joined the lawsuit against Moresource, including the Fire Protection District, the Mozambique Orphanage Fund, The Pet Fair, Cleek’s, Advanced Drywall, Jostens and others. All claimed Moresource had mismanaged their payroll funds.
Attorney Timothy Gerding represented TrueSon Exteriors and a number of other plaintiffs in the case.
“So many good people and businesses brought claims in this case,” Gerding said. “Unfortunately, I am unable to comment.”