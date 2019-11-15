Columbia Police are investigating an attempted murder and suicide Friday at the Jacobs Place Apartments.
Police were dispatched at 8:10 a.m. to 2808 Jacobs Place in response to a report that shots had been fired.
According to a Columbia Police Department press release, officers discovered Deshawn Zentrell Graves, 22, and a woman at the scene. Both had been shot and were immediately taken to University Hospital's emergency room.
Graves died at the hospital, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the press release. He has been identified as the suspect in the apparent attempted homicide, police said. The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the press release.
Neighbors said the two-story apartment complex in the area east of Stephens Lake Park and near U.S. 63 is generally fairly quiet.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
