As seen in her ranging roles in film and television, Stephanie Beatriz can "play pretend really well," as she puts it.
So well, in fact, that many are taken aback by the higher-pitched voice and friendly demeanor that Beatriz displays in real life — the opposite of Detective Rosa Diaz, whom viewers fell in love with on the television show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
On Wednesday night, an audience at MU's Jesse Auditorium was in awe with the Stephens College alum who returned to Columbia for a question-and-answer event.
During the event, dubbed "An Evening with Stephanie Beatriz," the award-winning actor sat down with MU Assistant Professor Christina Carney to discuss her complex roles and navigating the entertainment industry as a bisexual Latina woman.
"I fooled you," Beatriz told the audience. "I pulled you into thinking that Rosa Diaz was real, and that's really a testament to not only the writers and your belief in what we're doing, but also the thing that I do really well, which is I play pretend really, really well."
She credits this mastery to her natural skill and talent, but also to her education in theater.
In 2002, Beatriz graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts for theater arts at Stephens College. During the third year of the accelerated program, students were expected to pull off nine productions within 10 weeks.
"That program really taught me that everyone has limits," said Beatriz. "But at the same time, you should allow yourself to see how strong you really are, because you're probably a lot stronger than you think."
While some believe Beatriz was a force that came out of nowhere, her fan-favorite role in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actually came after a decade of being in the industry. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" aired from 2013-21, with the first five seasons on Fox and three more seasons on NBC.
Being on the show, however, did jumpstart an abundance of opportunities for the actress — including the power to retell certain narratives.
In 2016, Beatriz publicly came out as bisexual via Twitter. After doing so, she became increasingly vocal about the stereotypical narratives regarding bisexuality in Hollywood.
She used her role and platform to detail the truthful experiences of bisexual women, which several audience members expressed as inspiring for the LGTBTQ+ youth community.
When asked who Beatriz's biggest inspiration was, she proudly identified herself. She followed with the encouragement for individuals, especially young adults, to ignore the horribly loud voices that attempt to tear them down.
"It's your job to shut them out because you are the reason that you're going to succeed. It's you," she said.
Some of these loud voices Beatriz referred to include racist and xenophobic sentiments, which she has also been on the receiving end of.
As the lead character in the Disney animated movie "Encanto," she's been able to combat these attitudes through storytelling.
"Hatred and fear often gets dissipated when someone gets to know you," said Beatriz. "So, talk about your experience, create art around your experience and pursue what you want to do."