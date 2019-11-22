MU’s Raptor Rehabilitation Project swooped in Thursday morning to rescue a bald eagle that had been shot with a shot gun.
The bird, now named Dorothy Parker, is an adult female. She is currently being treated at the MU School of Veterinary Medicine through the Raptor Rehabilitation Project after being hit twice in the wing.
The bird was recovered by state Department of Conservation agents. Agents Haeley Eichler and Sean Ernst recovered the bird Wednesday evening after a call from a landowner northwest of Granville.
The agents followed the landowner to a cornfield where the eagle was found with a broken wing. The bird was able to hop but not fly.
Eichler picked the eagle up with a blanket and met up with specialists from the Raptor Project on Thursday morning near Paris, Missouri, to hand off the bird.
“It’s very gratifying knowing that we’re able to rescue such a regal animal,” Ernst said. “We hope that we can apprehend the suspects and bring this case to a close.”
The Department of Conservation is currently looking for whoever fired the shots that wounded the bird. Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, a first-time offense can come with a fine of up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison.
This wasn’t the first bald eagle the Raptor Rehabilitation Project has rescued. Tracey Berry, communications director at the School of Veterinary Medicine, said the project cares for three to four birds each month and roughly 15 bald eagles every year.
So far in 2019, the school has already seen 12 bald eagles. December is frequently a busy month due to migration patterns for the birds, Berry said.
Anyone with information about the incident that injured the bird is encouraged to call the Department of Conservations at 1-800-392-1111.