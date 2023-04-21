Students, faculty and dog lovers from around the Columbia area gathered Friday to dedicate a Peace Park bench to Harlan, a beloved Great Pyrenees dog and unofficial mascot at the University of Missouri who died in February.
The bench was painted bright white, just like Harlan's coat of fur. It features a small plaque with the message: "In memory of Harlan, a friend to all."
Harlan, 11, was euthanized in February after suffering a stroke, according to a social media post by his owner, Cris Wood.
After hearing about Harlan’s passing, comments poured onto the social media post and a petition was created by an MU student on Change.org to have a Harlan statue built in Speakers Circle. The petition got over 3,000 signatures.
Since then, the idea of dedicating a park bench emerged as an alternative to the statue.
For years, Harlan was often seen around campus, especially in Speakers Circle, where students would stop to pet the white fluffy animal.
"I would just let him sit down and then I go sit on the wall, because he didn't need any help," Wood said about Harlan. "He knew what he was up to, 'You know, you want to pet me.'"
Josiah Mendoza, a junior at MU, saw the petition and wanted to do something for Harlan.
“Knowing the impact that he had on students overall, I felt personally compelled to see what we could do to make sure his legacy supersedes his physical time here on campus.”
Mendoza and other leaders of the Missouri Students Association reached out to Mun Choi, the MU chancellor and UM System president. Mendoza is a former president of the students association.
“We told him that there was a large amount of support for some way to commemorate Harlan for the campus legend that he is,” Mendoza said.
It didn't look like the proposal for a statue was going to materialize, so Mendoza and other student leaders wanted to see what else could be done.
“We met with him (Choi) and decided that a bench in the botanical garden would be the easiest route to pursue,” Mendoza said. “So that is the route we went down and eventually, President Choi was able to get this bench painted white.”
After the dedication of the bench, Wood, Harlan's owner, said he is adjusting to not having a dog around.
"It's a big change of life. We don't have any pets anymore," Wood said.
Wood said he will continue to post on the Instagram page when memories pop up of Harlan.