Students, faculty and dog lovers from around the Columbia area gathered Friday to dedicate a Peace Park bench to Harlan, a beloved Great Pyrenees dog and unofficial mascot at the University of Missouri who died in February.

The bench was painted bright white, just like Harlan's coat of fur. It features a small plaque with the message: "In memory of Harlan, a friend to all."

