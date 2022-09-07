Many former and current Missouri college students say they’re thrilled that up to $20,000 in debt for low-income and up to $10,000 for middle-income earners has been or soon will be eliminated.
But, they also have concerns that President Biden’s executive action is only a short-term solution to a problem with many long-term needs.
The cost of obtaining a higher education continues to rise, raising the prospect that Americans of all backgrounds will continue to be saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in education loan debt for years or even decades after graduation.
The trend particularly affects racial minorities and other groups that have been historically underrepresented in colleges. Black and African-American college graduates typically owe an average of $25,000 in student loan debt more than white graduates, according to a report by the Education Data Initiative.
“For some people, $20,000 taken off, or even $10,000, is nothing, so I don’t really think it addresses the bigger issues like the wealth disparity,” said Macy Amerson, a Pell Grant recipient who also borrowed money for his freshman year.
Amerson is a student of color studying health sciences at MU.
Some Missourians liken Biden’s plan to putting a Band-Aid over a bullet wound on the greater issue of college affordability and education reform.
An August poll conducted by Saint Louis University found that 45% of Missouri voters surveyed agree that the federal government should forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt while 43% disagree and the rest remain unsure. The results also show an obvious split among party and age lines.
But on both sides of the aisle, a common attitude is that this plan is not targeting the larger problems.
Missouri State University alum Macon Allen received scholarships to pay for school and was a Pell Grant recipient. Despite additionally working a part time job throughout his entire academic career, he graduated with debt.
Allen, who earned a degree in political science, said one remedy would be to "make sure our high school and elementary education is more robust" to include vocational training and other alternatives to a four-year degree. That way, students would have more career options that don't require a college education or taking out loans.
Pilar Mendoza, an MU associate professor in the College of Education and Student Development, agrees that to get at the root of college affordability leaders in the United States should take a step back and observe the culture of pre-K-12 and higher education as a whole.
Mendoza for years has studied college affordability and international and comparative higher education. She wrote a chapter in Nicholas Hartlep's book "Student Loan Debt as a Written Problem: Moving from Pessimism to Possibility and Hell to Hope."
In that book, she noted that Black and African-American college graduates' default rate for student loans is 19.4% compared to 12.3% for white borrowers.
“It's higher education for a meaningful life that we all have a right to. Or maybe it’s not higher education, maybe it’s trade school, or enhancing pre-K-12 or making it easier to graduate from high school and go straight into the labor market,” Mendoza said. “That’s something other countries are already doing better than us.”
Mendoza said many Americans perceive pre-K-12 as a public good, meaning it benefits everyone and is a right, and college education as a private good, meaning it is for individuals to seek as it benefits them.
“But higher education isn’t a private good. It’s a public good because it’s good for society,” said Mendoza. “It means lower crime rates, higher health outcomes, better informed citizens for democracy, everything is better.”
But even with a college education, the debt factor continues to threaten graduates’ hopes for economic mobility and opportunities, such as buying a house or increasing generational wealth. Debt can make it difficult for employees to maintain their mental health as they traverse the workforce.
“I’m pretty locked in with this debt hanging over my head,” Allen said.
The anxiety of debt also affects college students while they are still in college. Natasha Jackson, a first generation graduate who received her degree from the University of Missouri in May, said she considered dropping out on multiple occasions solely due to the fear of her looming debt.
Others who follow education affordability closely argue that the cancellation of debt can have long-term benefits.
Dominique Baker, an associate professor of education policy and leadership at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, noted in the nonprofit publication The Conversation that when 10,000 students had their loans canceled between 2010 and 2017 they were able to earn more money and also move and change jobs more readily.
Mendoza added: “In general in the government there is a tendency to be colorblind, to only talk in respects to students being first generation and not getting into a racial discussion. By doing that we are not targeting enough in populations that have specific needs.”
Extensive calculations of student loan debt by age, race, gender and state can be found on the Education Data Initiative site. But reporting reveals there are no public breakdowns by these categories in Missouri. The same goes for tracking debt and loan defaults by income level.
Large universities like the University of Missouri also do not keep track of this information.
“There has never been a push,” Mendoza said. “We do provide data on diversity, right? Because that’s within the measure of accountability for college rankings, and it matters for marketing, for enrollment management to attract students. The university benefits from that.”
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the information about student debt by varying demographic breakdowns is not critical for them to be watching right now and that the information wouldn’t be entirely accurate if gathered because they are not able to track private loans. The information is available but only on an individual basis and the process of combining databases could take months.
Mendoza said that if universities collected that data then they would "have to do something about it."
“And that is a structural barrier for low-income students.”