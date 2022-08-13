Bikers participate in Boone Dawdle to fundraise for True/False Film Festival

Ann Mehr, left, talks with Caroline Magnuson while waiting to check in Saturday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. “I love Ragtag [Cinema], and I love the Ragtag Film Society, and I think it’s one of the greatest things about Columbia, and I want to make sure it succeeds,” Magnuson said.
Hannah Satterwhite, left, and Paul Rhodes perform Saturday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. Their band, The Riverside Wanderers, played for True/False a previous year, and they said they love coming back to perform in their hometown.
From left, Carissa Hon, Faith Frangenberg and Erika Pryor ride down the MKT Trail on Saturday in Columbia. Frangenberg and Pryor biked in the event in the past and got Hon to do it with them this year as a way to hang out before Hon and Fangenberg leave the state.
Michael Ulem attempts to complete the memory test Saturday at one of the Boone Dawdle events on the MKT Trail in Columbia. Ulem and his friends have participated in the event in the past and came back because they enjoyed it.
Cameo Lovewell cleans her brush after painting on the collaborative canvas Saturday at Handyman Junction in Columbia. Lovewell has participated in the Boone Dawdle event before and came back after the COVID-19 pandemic settled.
The True/False Film Festival hosted the Boone Dawdle event on Saturday to help raise funds for Ragtag Cinema. Participants began with their bikes at Flat Branch Park in Columbia and ended with a dinner and movie at The Blufftop in Rocheport. Riding along the MKT Trail to Rocheport, the bikers stopped to indulge in various activities offered along the way, such as a bike-powered smoothie blender, a strength, intelligence and memory test, a collaborative paint-by-number and a meditation station under the big bur oak near McBaine. Once they reached The Blufftop, the bikers were treated to dinner and a concert before the movie screening to end the night.