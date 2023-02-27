Nearly five years after voters amended the state Constitution to require the legislature to abide by transparency laws, the Missouri Senate is advancing a bill allowing lawmakers to withhold a wide swath of records from the public. 

Any record of a state lawmaker or their staff pertaining to “legislation or the legislative process” would be closed off to public scrutiny, except for those offered during a public meeting or involving a lobbyist, under legislation sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester.

