JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to traffic violations in Missouri, more than 1 million vehicles were pulled over in 2020. Of those pulled over, more than half a million drivers were given citations. About 28% of those citations were given to minority citizens, with more than 80% of the minority citations going to Black motorists.
When motorists fail to attend court to present their case, a judge may issue a warrant for the motorist’s arrest for failing to show up in court. Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, wants to change that.
“This bill intends to help us stop putting the wrong people in jail,” Roberts said Monday to the House Crime Prevention Committee. “People who are otherwise responsible drivers are finding themselves in jail. This is not what jail is intended to do.”
Roberts’ proposed legislation, HB 1702, aims to stop courts from sending first-time traffic offenders to jail because they failed to attend court or pay fines for minor infractions.
“There are many reasons why a person might not show up in court,” Roberts said.
“One example I’ll give is the case of a 21-year-old woman who failed to show in court because she was having a baby, yet she wound up going to jail. That is not what we intended in our legislation.”
Roberts’ bill requires that the person’s drivers license be suspended for not paying a fine or appearing in court on the second or subsequent offense.
Noah Bein of the Justice Action Network praised Roberts for introducing such progressive legislation but suggested that legislators should broaden it. The bill helps citizens stay out of jail only when they have been given their first infraction.
“Polling shows that this issue matters to all people in Missouri,” Bein said. “States such as Indiana, Utah, and Arizona have gone much further in not suspending licenses to citizens who have made a civil traffic violation.”
Columbia pulls over Black drivers at a higher rate than any other town in Missouri, according to a report from the Missouri attorney general. The legislation presented does not address how police stop motorists.