JEFFERSON CITY— Legislation was weighed by lawmakers Wednesday that would extend provisions relating to health care services for pregnant and postpartum women in Missouri.

The House Emerging Issues Committee heard from state representatives and witnesses testifying in favor of four identical bills that would extend the sixty-day coverage for pregnant and postpartum women to up to a year after birth. No one spoke in opposition of the bills.

