JEFFERSON CITY — A redrawn district map could change the partisan makeup of the Missouri House — and possibly the Boone County delegation.
A bipartisan commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a new district map for the 163-member House. Jerry Hunter, chair of the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission, said the group’s goal was to avoid splitting municipalities into separate districts wherever possible. Lines were drawn based on population figures from the most recent U.S. Census.
The new map includes 38 districts with a Democratic advantage and 98 with a Republican advantage, as well as 27 districts with a partisan difference of less than 10%. This could mean a significant reshuffling from the current makeup of the House, which contains 49 Democrats and 108 Republicans . Six seats are currently vacant.
“There are more districts that are competitive under this map,” Hunter said.
The trend resonates in Boone County’s District 47, currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport. It will become more of a swing district. Partisan statistics for the newly drawn district show about 50% Democratic voters, 47% Republican voters and 3% voters for other parties, according to the state Office of Administration.
Basye, who will have met his term limit at the end of this legislative session, said he wasn’t surprised by the change in his district.
“Even though this has changed quite a bit, it is a good thing,” he said. “Boone County is growing. It’s better than losing population, in many respects.”
Though he isn’t running for another term, Bayse said he’s confident he would have been able to hold onto his seat, despite the changes to the map.
Hunter made a similar point about the state at large.
“A lot of these elections are going to be candidate-driven,” he said.
The new map also updates Boone County’s five districts so that three districts are mostly contained within Columbia — the previous map had only two. District 50 will switch to a Democratic advantage — with Democrats making up about 54% of voters. Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, represents District 50.
Walsh also is serving her final term in the House as she runs for a seat in U.S. Congress. She could not be reached for comment.
House and Senate district maps are reevaluated after each census. But oftentimes, citizens commissions have trouble agreeing on where to redraw the lines. Wednesday’s agreement marks the first time since 1991 that a citizens commission was able to agree on a new map by the deadline. Hunter said this year’s commission members have been working together since Aug. 10.
“The commissioners worked very hard to achieve this, to accomplish this result,” he said. “It’s now up to the voters as to who they elect to represent them.”