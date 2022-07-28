Columbia-area residents now have a new option for grabbing breakfast on the run.
The Biscuit Center opened in May at 500 E. Walnut St. Scott Pass launched the restaurant with a scholarship from Como Cooks, an organization that helps people from historically underrepresented communities create and expand their businesses.
The restaurant, which features a variety of simple, sweet and savory biscuits, is takeout-only.
“I make seven different biscuits and three different quiches. They are roughly about the same size,” Pass said. “I guess my favorite has to be the bacon and cheese.”
Eight years ago, after moving from North Carolina to Columbia, Pass made his first biscuit because he couldn’t find any he liked in Missouri. It was a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich — now called “The O.G.” on his menu.
“Raised in the South though, (I was) just kinda like, ‘Hey I like biscuits,’ and I taught myself how to make (them). It didn’t start off as a business initially. It’s just me learning how to make biscuits,” he said.
He said the most popular biscuit is the “Pink Delight.” Ironically, this is the hardest biscuit for him to make.
“Strawberry, ‘cause it’s a fruit, carries a lot of water content — so it looks like a hot mess when you first put it onto your cutting board,” he said. “The dough doesn’t look like dough; it looks like crumbles and it sticks to literally everything … It’s (a) time intensive (biscuit),” he said.
Pass is happy with the launch of his business, and he eventually hopes to “scale into bigger things” with more employees and locations. Amidst it all, he hopes to deliver the same quality of biscuit every single time.
“I think the biggest thing is you want to make sure its consistent the whole time, you want your first biscuit and your thousandth biscuit, and every biscuit in between, to have the same exact quality to it,” he said. “That’s really key.”