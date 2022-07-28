Columbia-area residents now have a new option for grabbing breakfast on the run.

The Biscuit Center opened in May at 500 E. Walnut St. Scott Pass launched the restaurant with a scholarship from Como Cooks, an organization that helps people from historically underrepresented communities create and expand their businesses.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you