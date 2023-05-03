 Skip to main content
Black hair care products in short supply locally

“Sometimes I like to just go into beauty supply and look at what I need, but I can't here,” MU student and hairstylist Kiera Bradshaw said.

Black haircare products are hard to come by, especially in the Columbia area.

Beautician Lauren Jones puts a salon cape on Noadiyah Jones on Wednesday

Beautician Lauren Jones puts a salon cape on Noadiyah Jones on Wednesday, April 26, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Lauren is a student and hairstylist from St. Louis, and has done hair since she was 12 years old.
Noadiyah Jones sits as Lauren Jones applies oil to her scalp on Wednesday

Noadiyah Jones sits as Lauren Jones applies oil to her scalp on Wednesday, April 26, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Lauren braided her client’s hair into cornrows in preparation for a wig installation.
Lauren Jones carefully styles her client Noadiyah Jones’ edges on Wednesday, April 26, 2023,

Lauren Jones styles her client Noadiyah Jones’ edges on Wednesday, April 26, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. “I’m trying to take more care of my natural hair,” Lauren said.
A jar of hair gel and other beauty and styling products sit on Lauren Jones’ table on Wednesday

A jar of hair gel and other beauty and styling products sit on Lauren Jones’ table on Wednesday, April 26, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Jones found a beauty supply store in the Columbia area that caters to her haircare needs called Lux Beauty Supply.
Lauren Jones takes a picture of Noadiyah Jones after finishing her hairstyle

Lauren Jones takes a picture of Noadiyah Jones after finishing her hairstyle on Wednesday, April 26, at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
  Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2023

    Reach me at maya.morris@mail.missouri.edu

  MaKayla Hart is a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian