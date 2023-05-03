Black hair care products in short supply locally

“Sometimes I like to just go into beauty supply and look at what I need, but I can't here,” MU student and hairstylist Kiera Bradshaw said.
Black haircare products are hard to come by, especially in the Columbia area.
After Mielle Organics — a popular Black-owned haircare company — partnered with Procter & Gamble (P&G) in January, its products started flying off the shelves. The product’s popularity skyrocketed on TikTok, contributing to the lack of Mielle products, leaving Black Americans with an even smaller batch of hair products to work with.
Bradshaw and Lauren Jones, another MU student and hairstylist, both have to find ways to maneuver around Columbia’s lack of Black haircare products.
"Getting your hair done is self-care," Jones said. "If you think you look pretty, you're gonna feel better."
Hair Depression
According to Journey Magazine, Florida A&M University’s award-winning student magazine, “Hair depression is a cultural phenomenon that is only understood through proximity to Black culture. There is a deeper root to the issue at hand when it comes to the relation between hair and the identity of a Black woman.”
For many Black Americans, hair is a staple, and having a hairstyle that is deemed as “untidy” or a “mess” will have social consequences in the eyes of the community.
“The hair doesn't define you,” Jones said, “but it's so hard when the way you've been raised is like, ‘Oh, you didn't keep your hair done.’ ‘Your hair needs to be straightened up.’ ‘If you go out your hair looking a mess, nobody's gonna want to talk to you,’ and all that.”
Along with this, many beauty supply stores nationwide that sell Black haircare products aren’t owned by Black people. According to an article from Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) in 2017, Korean Americans actually own 70% of the 10,000 beauty supply stores in the country.
“I think that it's important to have Black-owned businesses that are run by and are dedicated to us,” Bradshaw said. “How are you going to sell a product that you don't use yourself?”
Accessibility
Black haircare products are already hard to come by, and even harder to come by in the Columbia area at times. Every hairstylist is different in their process and may have to resort to other options to find their products.
There are around half-a-dozen beauty supply stores in the Columbia area, but they aren’t stocked with the products that Black people, especially Black women, need.
“It's really terrible, even with the braiding hair” used for box braids, French braids and other styles, Bradshaw said. “You have to order it online. You cannot just go into one of the beauty supplies and get to specific braiding hair that a lot of braiders love to use.”
Bradshaw and Jones tend to stock up on products when they are at home in the south suburbs of Chicago and St. Louis, respectively. Bradshaw buys practically everything online through Amazon or through her mother’s business Uzuri Boutique.
Fortunately for Jones, she managed to find a beauty supply store in the Columbia area that catered to her haircare needs for both her and her clients called Luxe Beauty Supply.
“It's a smaller beauty supply (store), but they do have I would say 90% of the stuff that I look for when I go in there,” Jones said.
Even with the lack of products, a large portion of Black Americans’ income is spent on haircare.
According to a study in the journal Body Image in September of 2022, “It is reported that the Black/African American hair care industry is valued at $2.5 billion and that Black/African American consumers spend approximately $1.2 trillion on hair care products every year.”
However, Black haircare products, especially those made by Black people, make up a small percentage of the haircare industry.
Black Americans only own 3% of the $50 billion beauty supply market as of 2021, according to an article from THV11, an ABC affiliate in Arkansas.
”If we can't figure out what works for us because there's a limited selection of products, how are we supposed to feel confident in our hair?” Bradshaw said.
Natural hair care journeys
For Bradshaw and Jones, they started their hair journeys very young, both learning how to do their own hair and eventually providing services to others who wanted their hair done.
Jones started doing her own hair in the third grade after she told her mother that she didn’t want her to do her hair anymore. She would put Jones’ hair in a style that she hated.
“I was just straightening my hair on the highest heat it could go and then I ended up getting some heat damage,” Jones said.
From there she started taking care of her hair in its natural state.
Bradshaw states that she is starting “from scratch” due to perms and putting chemicals in her hair.
“I had a big chop two years ago; I cut my hair off and I got it styled, but I got it permed,” she said. “I'm trying to take more care of my natural hair, but I have to start from scratch because it was burned."
Bradshaw said that she knows Mielle is the best product for her right now as she heads down her natural hair care path.
“I'm starting my natural hair journey,” Bradshaw said, “I learned that I love Mielle products. Those are the products that work best for me. But it depends. it’s different for everybody.”